5 High-Protein Nut and Seed Butter Packs You Can Fit in Your Pocket

For one blissful year, my office had an almond butter machine: You pressed a button, and out came freshly ground almond butter. It was incredible, and it spoiled me for life, because now I'm addicted to nut butter as an afternoon snack. Since it's such a great source of protein and healthy fats, I find that a few tablespoons of nut butter can keep me feeling full enough to power through my end-of-day workout.

So, when our office got rid of the nut butter machine (it posed a health risk to employees with nut allergies, which is completely fair), I had to figure out an alternate way to get my nut butter fix. Enter nut and seed butter squeeze packs: They're small enough to stash in my purse or carry-on for an on-the-go snack, but work equally well for my desk drawer at work. Here, the five best ones I've tried.

