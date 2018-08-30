5 High-Protein Nut and Seed Butter Packs You Can Fit in Your Pocket

They're a great source of healthy fats and protein and totally portable.
For one blissful year, my office had an almond butter machine: You pressed a button, and out came freshly ground almond butter. It was incredible, and it spoiled me for life, because now I'm addicted to nut butter as an afternoon snack. Since it's such a great source of protein and healthy fats, I find that a few tablespoons of nut butter can keep me feeling full enough to power through my end-of-day workout.
So, when our office got rid of the nut butter machine (it posed a health risk to employees with nut allergies, which is completely fair), I had to figure out an alternate way to get my nut butter fix. Enter nut and seed butter squeeze packs: They're small enough to stash in my purse or carry-on for an on-the-go snack, but work equally well for my desk drawer at work. Here, the five best ones I've tried.
1
FBOMB Fat Bomb Salted Chocolate Macademia Nut Butter
When I'm craving chocolate (but want to try to resist the office M&Ms), I reach for this salted chocolate macadamia nut butter from FBOMB. The ingredient list is simple, with just dry roasted macadamia nuts, organic dark chocolate, and sea salt—and although it's packed with chocolate-y flavor, it only sets you back 2 grams of sugar. Note: FBOMB nut butters tend to be oily in my experience, so make sure you knead the packet well before opening.
2
Barney Butter Almond Butter Snack Pack
Speaking of oil, if you prefer your nut butter creamy with a less oily texture, try Barney Butter. I love these packets for a quick pick-me-up when I'm not starving but just a little hungry (the packets are smaller than the others on this list, with only 90 calories of nut butter). Also good: Barney nut butters are produced in a 100% peanut-free facility, making them a safe choice for kids with peanut allergies.
3
Justin's Cinnamon Almond Butter Squeeze Packs
Justin's squeeze packs are amazing. From classic almond butter to honey peanut butter, I love that I can find a variety of flavors made from different types of nuts. My current obsession: the squeeze packs of their newest flavor, Cinnamon Almond Butter. You have to try it for yourself, but the combination of cinnamon and almond butter is unreal. This flavor does contain more sugar than classic almond butter (4 grams in a pack).
4
Yumbutter Superfood Almond Nut and Seed Butter Go-Anywhere Pouches
Two words: resealable top. This makes it easy to use a little bit of nut butter at a time, then save the rest for later. But the Yumbutter formulas shouldn't be overlooked, either; I love the Superfood Almond flavor, which is packed with good-for-you ingredients like chia and hemp seeds and goji berry powder.
5
Wedderspoon Manuka Honey Plus Clarity Lemon Vanilla with Watermelon Seed Butter Packs
The Manuka honey brand Wedderspoon—just released a brand-new product that blends their New Zealand honey with various seed butters for a superfood-packed snack. My favorite flavor is Lemon Vanilla, which is made with watermelon seed butter. It even packs a small amount of caffeine, thanks to green coffee extract. One thing to mention: Since it's made with honey, this isn't a low-sugar food (the Lemon Vanilla flavor has 10 grams of the sweet stuff), so indulge sparingly.