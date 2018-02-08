The 12 Best Healthy Nut Butters We've Ever Tasted

Go nuts for these delicious, low-sugar spreads.
Nut butter: It's one of those miracle foods that tastes fabulous and also can be really healthy. Of course, along with all the great brands and flavors out there, the shelves are also full of jars laden with sugar, hydrogenated oils, and other undesirable ingredients. Here's a collection of some of our faves that are delicious and nutritious, too.
Barney Butter Smooth Almond Butter
Almond butter tastes great, but if there’s one drawback to it, it’s often kind of gritty. Not so with Barney Butter, which is silky-smooth and free of bitterness, thanks to the blanched almonds (that is, the skins are removed). You can feel good about this nut butter in other ways, too: The palm oil is ethically sourced and the ingredients are non-GMO certified, so the butters are as good for the planet as they are for you.
Nuttzo Crunchy Seven Nut & Seed Butter
Organic cashews, Brazil nuts, almonds, chia, flax, pumpkin seeds—the ingredient label on this crunchy spread reads like a who’s-who of the healthy nut and seed world. Why choose among all those little nutrient-rich crunch bombs when you can have them all in one jar? If you like your spreads smooth, move along; this one is all crunch, all the time. Its rich flavor makes it fantastic for sandwiches, spread onto apple or banana slices, or just licked right off a spoon (not that we would ever do that…).
Sun Butter
For kids (or adults) with a peanut and/or tree nut allergy, welcome to your new favorite spread. Made in a nut-free facility from roasted sunflower seeds, it’s loaded with vitamin E, an antioxidant that boosts immunity and fights inflammation. Use it anywhere you would a nut butter (even in cookies).
Nutiva Organic Coconut Manna
Coconut is certainly having a moment, so it’s no wonder that coconut butter made our list. It isn’t as smooth and spreadable as other nut butters; the texture is grainier, and the oil separates and rises to the top. (It’s easily re-incorporated though; simply warm the whole jar in a small pan of hot water and stir.) But it is rich, slightly sweet, luscious, and so satisfying. Use it in desserts, spread it on toast or fruit, or add it to oatmeal or smoothies. (And here are some more ideas for how to incorporate it.)
Soom Tahini
If you think of tahini as simply an ingredient in hummus, you’re in for a treat. Try this sesame seed butter just about anywhere you would use peanut or almond butter and watch it take on a whole new life. Spread it on sandwiches or apple slices, whisk it into dressings, even bake it into cookies or cakes. And it’s nut free, so good for people with allergies. We like this particular brand for its smooth texture and pure sesame flavor, free of the bitterness present in some tahinis. (FYI, Soom also makes a chocolate flavor.)
Rawmio Chocolate Hazelnut Spread
Yes, this is pricier than another, more well-known brand of chocolate-hazelnut spread that shall remain nameless. But it's worth the extra few dollars when you consider that this verison is organic, has far cleaner ingredients (only three, and no emulsifiers or artificial flavors), and 8 grams sugar per 2-tablespoon serving compared with 21 grams in the other brand. Needless to say, it’s also super-delicious and loaded with rich chocolate flavor.
Justin's Vanilla Almond Butter
Nut butter that tastes like vanilla frosting? Yes, please! This jar has all the goodness (few and all recognizable ingredients, vegan, light on the sugar), but it’s the indulgent flavor that will knock you out. The secret? Along with vanilla, it’s made with organic cocoa butter, the fat that makes chocolate so luscious (but don’t worry, it’s also heart healthy and anti-inflammatory).
Peanut Butter & Co. The Heat Is On
With chili powder, cayenne, and crushed red pepper, this spicy peanut butter is no joke. It’s awesome on bread, of course, but it really shines in sauces and dressings. Plus, it's made with super-clean, non-GMO-certified ingredients and has 8 grams of protein but only 1 gram of sugar.
Wild Friends Vanilla Espresso Almond Butter
This flavorful new blend incorporates decadent-tasting (but still healthy) ingredients like vanilla and espresso without tons of added sugar. In one serving (2 Tbsp.), there are 190 calories, 16 g fat, 6g protein, and 2g sugar.
Kalot Superfood Fruit & Sunflower Seed Butter with Chocolate and Cherries
This sunflower seed butter is packed with good-for-you ingredients like antioxidant-rich chocolate and cherries, as well as dates, coconut oil, and unsweetened cocoa powder.
Yumbutter Plant Protein + Probiotic Almond Butter
Fill up on beneficial probiotic cultures in this Yumbutter almond butter blend, which also contains plant proteins. Bonus: The easy-to-use spout means less mess on your countertop!