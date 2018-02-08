The 12 Best Healthy Nut Butters We've Ever Tasted

Coconut is certainly having a moment, so it’s no wonder that coconut butter made our list. It isn’t as smooth and spreadable as other nut butters; the texture is grainier, and the oil separates and rises to the top. (It’s easily re-incorporated though; simply warm the whole jar in a small pan of hot water and stir.) But it is rich, slightly sweet, luscious, and so satisfying. Use it in desserts, spread it on toast or fruit, or add it to oatmeal or smoothies. (And here are some more ideas for how to incorporate it.)