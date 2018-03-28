7 Amazing New Cookbooks to Inspire You to Eat Healthy This Spring

Spring-clean your diet with these newly released cookbooks that are packed with flavorful, nutritious recipes.
Looking to reset your healthy eating goals this spring—and maybe re-commit to those January resolutions you haven't exactly kept up? (No judgment!) Get inspired to whip up fresh, healthy fare as the weather warms up with these brand-new cookbooks. From a cookbook dedicated entirely to vegan comfort food to one with creative, healthier takes on classic pasta dishes (yes please!), there's something for every health-minded cook on this list.
1
'Chloe Flavor: Saucy, Crispy, Spicy, Vegan' by Chloe Coscarelli
Chef and cookbook author Coscarelli is the master of comfort food—think sloppy joes, mac 'n cheese, and breakfast egg sandwiches—that's also surprisingly vegan-friendly. Her newest cookbook, Chloe Flavor, is packed with flavorful dishes that will make even the biggest meat and cheese lovers believe in the power of plant-based foods. Case in point: her unreal Butternut Mac recipe.
2
'Great Tastes: Cooking (and Eating) from Morning to Midnight' by Danielle Kosann and Laua Kosann
Whether or not you read The New Potato, you need this cookbook in your life. In addition to containing tons of inspiring, unexpected recipes (many of them healthier twists on traditional faves, such as Sweet Pea Carbonara), you'll spot some A-list appearances in the Kosann sisters' debut cookbook. Also cool: a foreword by Momofuku Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi.
3
'Saladish: A Crunchier, Grainier, Herbier Heartier, Tastier Way With Vegetables' by Ilene Rosen
No sad desk salad here: Saladish gives this reliably healthy staple a major upgrade, thanks to more than 100 fresh takes on the veggie-packed dish.
4
'Vegan Comfort Classics' by Lauren Toyota
For even more vegan comfort fare, get your hands on Vegan Comfort Classics by hot for food blogger Toyota. A few of her must-try recipes: Hot Buffalo 'Chicken' Dip, Mac & 'Cheese' Onion Rings, and Cream of Broccoli Soup.
5
'Simply Vibrant: All-Day Vegetarian Recipes for Colorful Plant-Based Cooking' by Anya Kassoff
Plant eaters, rejoice: Simply Vibrant is a vegetarian's dream, with an emphasis on hearty dishes that incorporate colorful, antioxidant-rich ingredients. The book is formatted to highlight the different seasons, making it even easier to find recipes perfect for your local farmer's market haul.
6
'Pasta Reinvented' by Caroline Bretherton
Thanks to an increase in popularity of spiralizers and a plethora of zoodle recipes on Pinterest, the words "healthy" and "pasta" can actually go hand-in-hand these days. But this cookbook takes alternative pastas to another level—think chickpea cacio e pepe, shirataki noodles, and zucchini cannelloni, plus plenty of options for gluten-free folks.
7
'Giada's Italy: My Recipes for La Dolce Vita' by Giada De Laurentiis
Giada fans will love the Food Network star's latest cookbook, which offers readers a peek into life in her native Rome in addition to all the no-fuss, lighter-but-delicious Italian recipes you'd expect.