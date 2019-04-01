The 4 Best Mini Food Processors to Add to Your Kitchen, According to Nutritionists

Believe it or not, you don’t need a huge, spacious kitchen to cook delicious meals. Luckily, there are tons of super handy and compact cooking tools on the market these days that make whipping up tasty food a breeze—no matter how small of a space you’re working with. Enter: the mini food processor.

These versatile gadgets can aid in everything from pureeing applesauces and nut butters to chopping veggies and pulsing fresh herbs—which all add up to equally great meals. After learning their many uses, we turned to four nutritionists​​​​​ to figure out how to choose the right one. Here’s what these experts recommend looking for in mini food processors.

How to buy a mini food processor

Libby Mills, RDN, a nutritionist based in Philadelphia, recommends processors with pulse options, multiple speeds, and a blade that stays sharp. She also looks for stability so the machine won’t tip over while scraping food down the sides. In addition, Mills suggests buying one that’s easy to clean. “No one wants to save time prepping only to spend a lot of time cleaning. My favorite tools are those that are dishwasher safe, but I look for easy assembly/disassembly and cleanability,” she says.

But Georgia-based nutritionist Marisa Moore, RDN tells Health that the most important feature to look for is a strong motor “to get the job done right.” She also notes the importance of finding one that includes “proper blades to get the right-sized dice or chop” and is easy to clean. “I find that many people shy away from cooking because they don’t want the clean up that comes along with it. So, look for processors with a dishwasher-safe bowl if that’s important to you,” she says.

Wendy Bazilian, RD, a nutritionist based in San Diego, agrees. “A strong and durable motor, easy to clean, and affordable. Good size and functionality for what you aim to accomplish,” she says.

Beyond function, Aimee Aristotelous, RD, a certified nutritionist in Florida, also recommends shopping for a food processor that you’ll actually want to see on your counter every day. “If you’re limited in counter space, look for a streamlined design that will go well with your décor as it is likely to sit on the countertop just like a coffee maker,” she tells Health. “Some mini processors are more powerful than others, and can be equipped with two different speed settings for precision chopping, so having those features can help when getting creative in the kitchen.”

With these must-have features in mind, we’ve rounded up four of the best mini food processors that meet all of these guidelines to add to your kitchen this year. Our nutritionist-approved picks are compact enough to use in even the smallest kitchens and will conveniently allow you to whip up delicious recipes with just the push of a button. So take your pick below, and never let a small cooking space prevent you from cooking all the dishes you want to—because with these handy, space-saving gadgets, cooking is about to get a whole lot easier.

