The 4 Best Mini Food Processors to Add to Your Kitchen, According to Nutritionists

These handy space-saving cooking gadgets are a must-have in every kitchen (no matter how small).

By Chelsey Hamilton
Updated April 01, 2019

Believe it or not, you don’t need a huge, spacious kitchen to cook delicious meals. Luckily, there are tons of super handy and compact cooking tools on the market these days that make whipping up tasty food a breeze—no matter how small of a space you’re working with. Enter: the mini food processor.

These versatile gadgets can aid in everything from pureeing applesauces and nut butters to chopping veggies and pulsing fresh herbs—which all add up to equally great meals. After learning their many uses, we turned to four nutritionists​​​​​ to figure out how to choose the right one. Here’s what these experts recommend looking for in mini food processors.

How to buy a mini food processor

Libby Mills, RDN, a nutritionist based in Philadelphia, recommends processors with pulse options, multiple speeds, and a blade that stays sharp. She also looks for stability so the machine won’t tip over while scraping food down the sides. In addition, Mills suggests buying one that’s easy to clean. “No one wants to save time prepping only to spend a lot of time cleaning. My favorite tools are those that are dishwasher safe, but I look for easy assembly/disassembly and cleanability,” she says.

But Georgia-based nutritionist Marisa Moore, RDN tells Health that the most important feature to look for is a strong motor “to get the job done right.” She also notes the importance of finding one that includes “proper blades to get the right-sized dice or chop” and is easy to clean. “I find that many people shy away from cooking because they don’t want the clean up that comes along with it.  So, look for processors with a dishwasher-safe bowl if that’s important to you,” she says.

Wendy Bazilian, RD, a nutritionist based in San Diego, agrees. “A strong and durable motor, easy to clean, and affordable. Good size and functionality for what you aim to accomplish,” she says.

Beyond function, Aimee Aristotelous, RD, a certified nutritionist in Florida, also recommends shopping for a food processor that you’ll actually want to see on your counter every day. “If you’re limited in counter space, look for a streamlined design that will go well with your décor as it is likely to sit on the countertop just like a coffee maker,” she tells Health. “Some mini processors are more powerful than others, and can be equipped with two different speed settings for precision chopping, so having those features can help when getting creative in the kitchen.”

With these must-have features in mind, we’ve rounded up four of the best mini food processors that meet all of these guidelines to add to your kitchen this year. Our nutritionist-approved picks are compact enough to use in even the smallest kitchens and will conveniently allow you to whip up delicious recipes with just the push of a button. So take your pick below, and never let a small cooking space prevent you from cooking all the dishes you want to—because with these handy, space-saving gadgets, cooking is about to get a whole lot easier.

1
Cuisinart Mini Processor

Walmart

Bazilian and Aristotelous both recommend the Cuisinart brand. Aristotelous, who has been using her Cuisinart processor for over 15 years (and it’s still standing strong), specifically likes this three-cup model because “it's powerful, dishwasher-safe, and has two different speed settings, as well as a lid-locked safety feature. Not to mention, the price is very reasonable.” Bazilian says she tends to recommend options that have good track records, have been around for a while, and have positive feedback from customers—and this option by Cuisinart meets all those requirements.

2
Ninja Mini Food Chopper Express

Amazon

This food chopper express by Ninja may not have as many fancy features as other options, but its no-frills design is dependable, efficient, and at an under-$25 price point, it’s super affordable. Bazilian has many clients who love this processor because of how economical it is, and based on the nearly 1,500 five-star reviews from Amazon customers, the Ninja has a lot of fans. While there is only one pulse setting, this two-cup chopper is ergonomically-designed, easy to use, dishwasher-safe, and compact enough to fit anywhere.

3
KitchenAid Mini Food Chopper

Walmart

Another RD-approved option, both Bazilian and Moore recommend this 3.5-cup mini food processor by KitchenAid. Bazilian likes that it’s from a trusted brand, while Moore personally uses this model and says it “works great to get the job done and lasts for years, if not a lifetime.” With a cute and functional design, the food chopper includes two speed settings with a pulse function, sharp and durable stainless steel locking blades, and dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleanup. What’s more, the bowl used on this trendy turquoise model has a handle, spout, and drizzle basin for added convenience.

4
Hamilton Beach Stack and Press Glass Bowl Chopper

Amazon

This mini glass option by Hamilton Beach includes all the features that the nutritionists recommend, and comes from a trusted brand with many positive customer reviews. The easy-to-use model works by simply closing the lid on the three-cup glass bowl and pressing down, which activates the high-quality stainless steel blades to start chopping. When you release pressure off the lid, the chopping will stop. A super compact model that’s portable enough to bring anywhere or store in even the smallest kitchens between uses, it’s ideal for smaller jobs like dicing veggies and making sauces. What’s more, the glass bowl is scratch-resistant, doesn’t trap odors, and is dishwasher-friendly. While this option only has one speed setting, reviewers say the ease of use makes it worth buying.

“Finally! A simple, no-nonsense food chopper that actually looks good too. Using so many choppers/processors is an exercise in patience, if not frustration,” said one Amazon reviewer. “By contrast, this little Hamilton Beach stack-n-press chopper is as simple and elegant as they come. Put the container on (no locking, screwing, or twisting), put the blade inside, put the lid on (again: no locking, screwing, or twisting), and simply press to operate.”

