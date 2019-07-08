10 Meal Prep Delivery Services That Are Tastier and Healthier Than Take-Out

If you don’t know your way around the kitchen or just want a little extra help with your weekly meal prep, investing in a delivery service has never been easier—there are so many options available. Not only are these meal prep services tastier and healthier than take-out, but the easy-to-follow recipe instructions and pre-portioned ingredients will help boost your confidence and give you the skills to improve your cooking in general.

Most meal prep companies can also cater to special diets—like vegan, gluten-free, and low-calorie—and you have the freedom to select your favorite recipes, which is great if you have picky kids. The best news? Many of these delicious meals can be made in less than 30 minutes, when you want to get dinner on the table for you or your family, fast.

Here, 10 meal prep delivery services you should try for 2019.