10 Meal Prep Delivery Services That Are Tastier and Healthier Than Take-Out

Kick your Seamless habit with the help of these meal prep companies.
If you don’t know your way around the kitchen or just want a little extra help with your weekly meal prep, investing in a delivery service has never been easier—there are so many options available. Not only are these meal prep services tastier and healthier than take-out, but the easy-to-follow recipe instructions and pre-portioned ingredients will help boost your confidence and give you the skills to improve your cooking in general.
Most meal prep companies can also cater to special diets—like vegan, gluten-free, and low-calorie—and you have the freedom to select your favorite recipes, which is great if you have picky kids. The best news? Many of these delicious meals can be made in less than 30 minutes, when you want to get dinner on the table for you or your family, fast.
Here, 10 meal prep delivery services you should try for 2019.
1
Sun Basket
Why We Like It: Want to feel good about what you’re putting into your body? Sun Basket offers nutritionist-approved meals and caters to special diets, including carb-conscious, paleo, Mediterranean, pescatarian, vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, and diabetes-friendly. The company uses organic produce, antibiotic- and hormone-free meat, and wild-caught and sustainable seafood. Another plus? Your weekly delivery arrives in 100% recyclable and compostable packaging to minimize landfill waste.
Price: $72 for three meals per week for two people; $88 for two meals per week for four people. Check the site for additional plans.
2
Plated
Why We Like It: Choose from 20 weekly recipes—dessert is included with each—in any combination from Plated, and cater meals to your preferences, whether you follow a vegetarian, low-calorie, gluten-free, or low-carb diet. You’ll receive pre-portioned ingredients, neatly packed by recipe, with straight-forward instructions so you won’t feel lost in the kitchen. We love that Plated uses poultry, pork, and beef without added hormones, sustainable fish when possible, and that they try to source organic produce too. Staying late at work and not home to receive your delivery? The insulated boxes keep everything fresh until midnight.
Price: $72 for three meals per week for two people; $80 for two meals per week for four people. Check the site for more plans.
3
Blue Apron
Why We Like It: You’ve probably heard of cult-favorite Blue Apron—basically the OG of meal delivery services. Not only is each recipe easy to follow and developed to be cooked in 45 minutes, but Blue Apron also works directly with family-run farms that support sustainable practices in order to get the freshest ingredients; they even provide stories behind their ingredients, so you know exactly where your food came from. And if you like to enjoy a glass of vino with your dinner, they now also have a monthly wine subscription that offers specially-sized bottles that pair perfectly with their meals.
Price: $60 for three meals per week for two people; $96 for three meals per week for four people. Check out the other plans on their site.
4
Home Chef
Why We Like It: The ultimate way to meal prep, Home Chef sets its menu five weeks ahead, so you can plan out more than a month’s worth of meals in advance—and they arrive perfectly portioned and organized by recipe. Have dietary restrictions or a picky palate? No problem. You can cater your choices to accommodate meat-free, dairy-free, nut-free, and soy-free diets. Another thing we like: The delivery boxes are lined with recycled, compostable, biodegradable textile fibers and ice packs to keep your ingredients cool and fresh.
Price: $60 for three meals per week for two people; $120 for three meals per week for four people. Check the site for additional plans.
5
Martha & Marley and Spoon
Why We Like It: Martha Stewart fans will love this meal delivery service, which brings everything you need to execute your favorite Martha recipe right to your doorstep. Each meal kit comes with detailed recipe cards outlining each step, along with fresh pre-portioned ingredients, so there are no last-minute trips to the supermarket or leftovers going to waste. Also great? The subscription is flexible, so you can choose to cancel a week of meals when you want.
Price: $63 for three meals per week for two people; $99 for three meals per week for four people. Check the site for more plans.
6
Hello Fresh
Why We Like It: If you want to customize your weekly menu, Hello Fresh is for you. Select from three different meal plans—Calorie Smart, Classic, and Family—and pick your favorite recipes upon checkout. Set your dietary preferences to be pork-free, beef-free, or seafood-free, or opt for meals you can make quickly in 30 minutes or less. If you’re craving something different than what you normally cook, you can also choose recipes that feature unfamiliar ingredients and techniques—almost like a private cooking class.
Price: $60 for three meals per week for two people; $96 for three meals per week for four people. Check the site for other meal options.
7
Green Chef
Why We Like It: Offering organic meals in a wide range of options (think: carnivore, omnivore, vegetarian, pescatarian, vegan, keto, paleo, gluten-free, and more), Green Chef provides color-coded recipe cards that make fancy, sophisticated meals a breeze to whip up. The best news? All Green Chef meals are meant to be made in 30 minutes, which means you can get a delicious dinner on the table, fast.
Price: $79 for three meals per week for two people; $95 for two meals per week for four people. Check the site for more plans.
8
Veestro
Why We Like It: Need a quick meal and want to feel good about what you’re eating? Order Veestro’s 100% plant-based, fully cooked, preservative-free, organic meals through three different packages: A La Carte, Chef’s Choice, or Weight Loss. Easily search and organize meals based on your diet, whether you’re craving high-protein, gluten-free, low-calorie, nut-free, soy-free, or kosher options. Pro tip: Veestro’s best-selling plan is the 20 meal package—ringing in as low as $10.80 per meal—which is less than what it would cost you to eat out or order Seamless.
Price: 10 A La Carte meals for $130; 10 Chef’s Choice meals every week (or every 2 or 4 weeks) for $117; 3 Weight Loss meals per day (1200 calories) 5 days a week for $176.
9
Daily Harvest
Why We Like It: Making time for breakfast in the mornings can be a challenge—whether you’re running late, have to be up extra early for a meeting, or need to get your kids to school—so don’t rule out Daily Harvest’s delicious smoothies (like Apple + Greens and Strawberry + Peach), soups, and chia and harvest bowls (which come in paleo and keto friendly options). Since the meals arrive frozen, all you have to do is add liquid, toss the ingredients in a blender, and pour the mix back in the cup to enjoy. Because you only have to rinse the blender after, you’ll also cut down on clean up time.
Price: $6–$8 per cup
10
Fresh Direct
Why We Like It: Whether you’re dining solo or hosting a group of friends, Fresh Direct has you covered with either its pre-made single meals delivered or prepare-it-yourself meal kits. Choose a kit (you can even view how long it will take to make), select your desired quantity (most serve two, some serve a family), add to your cart, and schedule a delivery—it’s that simple. Create an impressive, tasty meal in less than 25 minutes and then bust out the wine and boardgames after dinner.
Price: $9 and up for a single serving (each meal kit serves two)