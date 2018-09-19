The 9 Best Gifts for Your Friend Who Loves Matcha

These presents take matcha beyond the mug.
It’s official: Matcha is having a moment right now, and for good reason. Technically a powder form of green tea, the drink is beloved by healthy foodies for its sky-high antioxidant content, which research suggests may help protect against heart disease, cancer, high blood pressure, and even signs of aging. Not to mention the fact that matcha can deliver a serious energy boost that's perfect for those who aren't into coffee. One cup of the vibrant green drink offers about the same amount of caffeine as a cup of coffee, and three times as much as a cup of regular steeped tea.
With so many reasons to love this beverage, you probably know someone who needs to get their matcha fix daily. If that’s the case, check out these presents that are made for the matcha lovers in your life. Bottoms up!
1
Jade Leaf Matcha Green Tea Powder
This organic green tea powder isn’t just for a cuppa tea. Your sleep deprived girlfriend can also add the energizing ingredient to homemade muffins or a nourishing smoothie bowl to start her day on a high note.
2
Le Creuset 12-Ounce Mug
Because who doesn’t want a green mug to match their matcha latte?
3
Milk Makeup Matcha Toner
To step up her skincare regimen, gift her this matcha-infused facial toner that’s made with ingredients like kombucha and witch hazel to minimize the appearance of pores and nix excess oil from skin.
4
Williams Sonoma Smoothie Mix & Working Glass Gift Set
Friends can sprinkle a spoonful of this organic matcha powder in their morning green smoothie, then enjoy their balanced breakfast on the go with the adorable reusable glass. Talk about a two-for-one.
5
RitualiTea Matcha Madness Revitalizing Powder Face Mask with Matcha & Green Tea
Antioxidant-rich matcha makes this powder face mask a must for anyone looking to prioritize anti-aging.
6
Vosges Haut-Chocolat Super Dark Matcha Green Tea & Spirulina Bar
Who said candy couldn't be healthy? These vegan and gluten-free bars are loaded with superfood staples like cacao nibs, spirulina, and—you guessed it—matcha.
7
Vital Proteins Matcha Collagen
Combine two of her favorite health fads—collagen and matcha—in one nutrient-packed powder that tastes delicious in smoothies. Available in two yummy flavors, original matcha and peach.
8
Briogeo Be Gentle Be Kind Matcha + Apple Replenishing Superfood Shampoo and Conditioner
This shampoo and conditioner combats dryness and dullness with ingredients like apple and matcha. The adorable, green juice-inspired packaging doesn't hurt, either.
9
'The Matcha Cookbook' by Aster
Matcha: not just for your latte. This cookbook compiles healthy, inventive recipes (think matcha pancakes and frozen yogurt pops) with gorgeous food photography.