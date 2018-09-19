The 9 Best Gifts for Your Friend Who Loves Matcha

It’s official: Matcha is having a moment right now, and for good reason. Technically a powder form of green tea, the drink is beloved by healthy foodies for its sky-high antioxidant content, which research suggests may help protect against heart disease, cancer, high blood pressure, and even signs of aging. Not to mention the fact that matcha can deliver a serious energy boost that's perfect for those who aren't into coffee. One cup of the vibrant green drink offers about the same amount of caffeine as a cup of coffee, and three times as much as a cup of regular steeped tea.

With so many reasons to love this beverage, you probably know someone who needs to get their matcha fix daily. If that’s the case, check out these presents that are made for the matcha lovers in your life. Bottoms up!

