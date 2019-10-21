While the ketogenic diet encourages eating plenty of high-fat foods, the popular eating plan keeps a strict limit on your daily carbohydrate intake. Even though you can eat a plethora of popular breakfast items—like eggs, yogurt, and cheese—there’s a strict limit on their carb-laden counterparts.

But skipping the cinnamon rolls doesn’t mean your breakfast needs to be boring. In addition to the abundance of keto-friendly breakfast recipes online, you’ll also find plenty of brands creating keto pancake mixes to add into your rotation. A great addition to any keto grocery list, packaged pancake mixes are not only super easy to prepare, but have ingredients that you’ll actually feel good about eating.

Of course, not every mix is the same. Strict grain-free varieties, like Simple Mills, sub out whole wheat flour for fat-forward almonds and coconuts. Other brands, like Phoros Protein, still have flour but keep the total net carbs low enough to satisfy your sweet tooth without taking your body out of ketosis.

Whether you’re following a strict ketogenic diet or simply trying to limit your carbs, we’ve compiled the best keto pancake mixes on Amazon according to customer reviews. With sugar-free, gluten-free, and vegan picks to explore, the hardest part will be deciding which mix to try first: