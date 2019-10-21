The 5 Best Keto-Friendly Pancake Mixes For A Low-Carb Breakfast You’ll Actually Enjoy

From Birch Bender to Simple Mills, these keto pancake mixes make eating clean way tastier.

October 21, 2019

While the ketogenic diet encourages eating plenty of high-fat foods, the popular eating plan keeps a strict limit on your daily carbohydrate intake. Even though you can eat a plethora of popular breakfast items—like eggs, yogurt, and cheese—there’s a strict limit on their carb-laden counterparts.

But skipping the cinnamon rolls doesn’t mean your breakfast needs to be boring. In addition to the abundance of keto-friendly breakfast recipes online, you’ll also find plenty of brands creating keto pancake mixes to add into your rotation. A great addition to any keto grocery list, packaged pancake mixes are not only super easy to prepare, but have ingredients that you’ll actually feel good about eating.

Of course, not every mix is the same. Strict grain-free varieties, like Simple Mills, sub out whole wheat flour for fat-forward almonds and coconuts. Other brands, like Phoros Protein, still have flour but keep the total net carbs low enough to satisfy your sweet tooth without taking your body out of ketosis.

Whether you’re following a strict ketogenic diet or simply trying to limit your carbs, we’ve compiled the best keto pancake mixes on Amazon according to customer reviews. With sugar-free, gluten-free, and vegan picks to explore, the hardest part will be deciding which mix to try first:

  1. Best Buttermilk: Phoros Protein Pancake & Waffle Mix
  2. Best Gluten-Free: Good Dee’s Pancake Mix
  3. Best Sugar-Free: Swerve Sweets Pancake & Waffle Mix
  4. Best with Chocolate Chips: Birch Bender Keto Chocolate Chip
  5. Best Vegan: Simple Mills Almond Flour Pancake & Waffle Mix

1
Best Buttermilk: Phoros Protein Pancake & Waffle Mix

Instead of raiding your kitchen for weird ingredients, opt for this low-carb pancake mix instead. You only have to add water to the mix to create a fluffy batter that cooks into pancakes in just two minutes. A serving of three pancakes will power your body with 25 grams of protein (as much a six egg whites) and only contains 17 grams of carbs.

“When I saw the 'macros' on this pancake mix I knew I had to try these,” wrote one Amazon customer. “I have tried many high protein pancake products and the taste was always less than satisfactory. These tasted amazing! The texture had the fluff that you look for in any great stack of pancakes. These are a perfect pre/post workout treat and can be enjoyed any time without the guilt of taking down a stack of delicious pancakes.”

2
Best Gluten-Free: Good Dee’s Pancake Mix

This grain-free mix has over 500 reviews on Amazon calling it “easy to make” and just “like regular pancakes”—a true feat considering the mix is made without soy, sugar, or gluten. You’ll love that the final pancakes are still slightly sweet (thanks to the addition of erythritol and stevia), but have the super-high fat content preferred by most keto dieters. Plus, there’s only 3 grabs of carbs in a serving.

One shopper said, “I was so excited to try this pancake mix when it came in the mail. I had tried several keto friendly pancakes before on my own, but they all seemed to have a very strong egg flavor or were extremely flat. I just assumed that I would never get my fluffy pancakes again. I have found my beautiful, fluffy pancakes once again...even when I live in high elevation! The taste is amazing: more like french toast, which I love. Even my young daughter loved them.”

3
Best Sugar-Free: Swerve Sweets Pancake & Waffle Mix

We love that these keto-friendly pancakes are made with just seven ingredients. The almond flour and tapioca starch base is slightly sweetened with Swerve’s signature all-natural sweetener (made from erythritol) and uses a combination of baking soda and cream of tartar to make the pancake extra fluffy. You will have to add eggs, milk, and oil to the mix—but with only 11 net carbs per serving, it’s worth the extra effort.

“[This is] by far the best keto friendly pancake mix out there. What's important to me is that they have the consistency of pancakes, they taste like pancakes, look like pancakes, and handle like pancakes,” a reviewer raved.

4
Best with Chocolate Chips: Birch Bender Keto Chocolate Chip

This grain-free mix is made with a combination of almonds, eggs, tiger nuts, coconut, and cassava for a final stack that’s low-glycemic and keto-friendly. Despite the addition of stevia-sweetened chocolate chips to the mix, each serving has just 6 net carbs and 9 grams of protein.

“These are the best Keto pancakes, and I’ve tried them all. Doesn’t spike my blood sugar, and they taste great. As a bonus, it makes a great microwave mug cake, just fill a mug a third of the way, add water, just under the amount to make it pourable, like a thick batter, and then microwave for a minute,” one five-star reviewer noted.

5
Best Vegan: Simple Mills Almond Flour Pancake & Waffle Mix

Even though Simple Mills is designed to be gluten-free, the grain-free mix is also keto-friendly, depending on your daily carb limits. You’ll only find seven ingredients on the package—including almonds, coconut flour, and arrowroot powder—and the only required additions are milk, oil, and eggs. To make the final product vegan, you can sub in your favorite non-dairy milk alternative and use a flax eggs. Plus, it even has non-keto reviewers that prefer this mix to traditional brands.

“As light as it is, this mix produces waffles and pancakes with excellent flavor and texture. Though my partner has diabetes, he still loves good food, and many low-carb mixes we've tried have ended up in the disposal,” one buyer wrote. “This is excellent, and even though I don't have dietary limitations, I still prefer this mix to any regular type. Easy to prepare, and to mix in additional ingredients.”

