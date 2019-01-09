10 Keto Cookbooks That Make Following the Diet So Much Easier

We broke the best keto cookbooks into categories—from beginner to budget-friendly to take-out alternatives—so you can easily pick one (or two!) that speak to you.

As you may have noticed, there are no signs of the popular keto diet slowing down in the new year. One scroll through Instagram, and you're bound to see a keto devotee raving that the high-fat, low-carb eating plan delivers serious results, including impressive weight loss.

But sticking to a keto diet can be tough when you hit a recipe rut, eating the same meal every night or week. Dietary restrictions, like being dairy-free, can also pose quite the predicament when sifting through keto recipes that might rely on eggs, cheese, and yogurt.

Luckily, there are plenty of cookbooks that address the challenges you might encounter when cooking keto. While there are endless keto recipes online (Pinterest is flooded with them), we love having a go-to cookbook on hand in the kitchen. Bonus: It doubles as cute coffee table decor!

Below, we've rounded up the ten best keto cookbooks you can pick up on Amazon. Keto on, people.

