10 Keto Cookbooks That Make Following the Diet So Much Easier

We broke the best keto cookbooks into categories—from beginner to budget-friendly to take-out alternatives—so you can easily pick one (or two!) that speak to you.
As you may have noticed, there are no signs of the popular keto diet slowing down in the new year. One scroll through Instagram, and you're bound to see a keto devotee raving that the high-fat, low-carb eating plan delivers serious results, including impressive weight loss.
But sticking to a keto diet can be tough when you hit a recipe rut, eating the same meal every night or week. Dietary restrictions, like being dairy-free, can also pose quite the predicament when sifting through keto recipes that might rely on eggs, cheese, and yogurt.
RELATED: 7 Drinks You Can Enjoy on the Keto Diet
Luckily, there are plenty of cookbooks that address the challenges you might encounter when cooking keto. While there are endless keto recipes online (Pinterest is flooded with them), we love having a go-to cookbook on hand in the kitchen. Bonus: It doubles as cute coffee table decor!
Below, we've rounded up the ten best keto cookbooks you can pick up on Amazon. Keto on, people.
1
Best for beginners
Keto Made Easy by food bloggers Matt Gaedke and Megha Barot is the perfect keto kitchen aid for beginners. Not only does it offer recipes for classic dishes with no added costs from exotic new ingredients, but it also goes beyond diet and shares strategies for making a keto lifestyle sustainable.
What reviewers say:
"The recipes are simple—most contain only a handful of affordable and easy to find ingredients, and along with all of the other guidance offered throughout the book, I can honestly say that this is the PERFECT introductory text for those just starting out with keto, as well as a great recipe and idea book for those of us who have been doing keto for awhile." —Chazzma78
2
Best for Instant Pot fans
Enjoy all the benefits of the keto diet without the time-consuming meal prep and tedious planning. Keto Cooking with Your Instant Pot has recipes for everything from herb-crusted prime rib roast to grain-free lobster mac and cheese to decadent desserts like chocolate lava cake.
What reviewers say:
"My busy schedule does not allow me to spend too much time in the kitchen. With [this book], I make delicious meals that I can keep eating for days. It makes my life so much easier." —Doris
3
Best for plant lovers
Most keto plans are meat- and dairy-heavy, which could create problems for those who prefer a plate with more greens. Ketotarian adds a plant-based twist to the popular diet with more than 75 delicious vegetarian, vegan, and pescatarian recipes.
What reviewers say:
"This is the best book to read when you are starting the keto diet as a vegan! I highly recommend. It explains things very clearly and a lot of the recipes can be adapted to be completely animal free." —Nicole S
4
Best for your budget
Perfect for workaholics, busy moms, or lazy cooks, The Easy 5-Ingredient Ketogenic Diet Cookbook features over 100 keto recipes that use five ingredients or fewer, can be made in a single pot or dish, and take no more than 30 minutes. It's a budget-friendly cookbook that also wins for simplicity.
What reviewers say:
"The recipes chosen are diverse and simplified for our busy lives, yet delicious and adding that little bit of joy from a selection of self-prepared foods which taste real good." —docfor ME
5
Best for take-out alternatives
Recreate your favorite dine-in and take-out dishes with Keto Restaurant Favorites. This one-stop cookbook will satisfy your fast food cravings with recipes for American, Italian, Chinese, Mexican, and Thai fare that you can make from the comfort of home.
What reviewers say:
"Maria Emmerich has provided fully ketogenic recipes for restaurant favorites like sausage McMuffins, chicken lettuce wraps à la P.F. Chang's, and even Bang Bang Shrimp like they have at Bonefish Grill. In addition, the book is subdivided into sections like Asian food, Italian food, and Mexican, among others. There's even a recipe for gnocchi, which I never thought I could have on a keto diet!" —Optimized Keto
6
Best for lifestyle tips and recipes
Blogger Suzanne Ryan shares how she lost more than 100 pounds in a year and developed a healthier, more balanced relationship with food in Simply Keto. If you want an unpretentious cookbook that offers helpful advice for going keto, grocery shopping tips, tasty recipes, and a structured 30-day meal plan, look no further.
What reviewers say:
"If you not only want to learn about keto, but be successful at it, you'll want this book. Suzanne's recipes, blog and Instagram (@KetoKarma) are what inspired and helped my husband and I to lose a combined 179 pounds in one year. She is so relatable, and her recipes are delicious. This is my favorite keto book by far and one that I recommend to all of my family and friends." —Kim Keck
7
Best for easy, no fuss meals
How many times have you found yourself staring at a beautiful recipe in a cookbook and thinking, "But is it easy to make?" Easy Keto Dinners to the rescue! This collection of flavorful weeknight meals takes minimal effort and features dishes the whole family will love.
What reviewers say:
"I love that every recipe has a beautiful picture with reference icons to let you if it's freezer-friendly, 30-minute, slow cooker, or [a] one-pan recipe! I am a working mom and cook low-carb for my family of four, and I love that these recipes are so easy and use ingredients you can easily get from the supermarket!" —A Gismondi
8
Best for customizing your experience
Forget one-size-fits-all dieting. The Keto Diet offers a truly customizable approach tailored to the unique needs of each reader. You'll have the tools you need to create a personalized nutrition plan, shopping guides to your favorite grocery stores, yes/no food lists, food sensitivity replacements, and even five 28-day meal plans to walk you through a month of eating keto.
What reviewers say:
"She explains the ketogenic way of eating very well, provides three different paths to take to be successful, and it has a ton of recipes. It's like getting two books in one.... an informational book and a cook book! " —1ProudSoccerMom
9
Best splurge-worthy option
With over 1,200 Amazon reviews (97% of which are five-star!) Craveable Keto is a splurge-worthy guide to making healthy, low-carb versions of crave-able dishes like buffalo chicken flatbread and chocolate chip cookie dough bites. Also great? There are tips on how to stock a keto/low-carb pantry, so you never have to pass on a recipe for lack of ingredients.
What reviewers say:
"Kyndra writes about everything you need to know, everything you had no idea you needed to know, simplifies keto to set you up for success and adds in some fantastic personal stories to keep it fun and interesting. I am not a pro in the kitchen but her recipes and instructions are easy-breezy! And the flavors are delicious!" —S Crome
10
Best for dairy-free keto recipes
Since many keto recipes rely on dairy staples like butter, heavy cream, and cream cheese, it can be challenging for those who are dairy intolerant or allergic. Plus, good dairy-free alternatives are tough to come by. Enter: Easy Dairy-Free Ketogenic Recipes. This cookbook is packed with amazing dishes like banana bread, curry chicken meatballs, paella, and mint chip gelato that are safe for those who don't eat dairy.
What reviewers say:
"I was interested in starting a ketogenic diet but I can’t eat dairy, so I shelved the idea... until I found this book. There is a variety of recipes from easy to more complicated to prepare. It is more than a cookbook with beautiful pictures. it explains the diet, tips, and kitchen appliances that are helpful." —Debi G