9 Keto Christmas Dinner Recipes for the Perfect Low-Carb Holiday

Santa Claus is comin’ to town...and so are all of your relatives, meaning you have a lot of cooking to do. Coming up with Christmas dinner ideas that will satisfy both the keto dieters and those who haven’t gone low-carb can be tricky, but we’ve got you covered. We rounded up the most delicious keto Christmas dinner recipes, and believe us, your non-keto relatives will go wild for them too. Here's to a very merry keto Christmas.

Bacon-wrapped scallops

Time is precious when it comes to cooking Christmas dinner; you have way too many dishes to make and way too little time. Luckily, this scrumptious recipe by Pinch and Swirl can be whipped up and out of your way in just 25 minutes.

Sour cream and bacon-deviled eggs

Is it really a holiday gathering without deviled eggs? This dish by Simply Recipes calls for sour cream instead of mayonnaise, making it even tastier than the traditional version.

Dinner rolls

Many keto-approved bread recipes just aren’t the same as the carb-heavy stuff you grew up with, but this one by Beauty and the Foodie hits the nail on the head. You seriously won’t believe how soft and buttery they are.

Green beans with bacon and onion

This dish by Low Carb Maven features tender green beans tossed in a sweet and sour sauce made of apple cider vinegar, brown sugar, onion, and of course, bacon. If that’s not giving green beans an upgrade, we don’t know what is.

Cheesy garlic-parmesan Brussels sprouts

Let’s be honest, the veggie is never the star of the show at Christmas dinner. But it will be if it's covered in melt-in-your-mouth cheese, like in this dish by Best Recipe Box.

Garlic mashed cauliflower

Okay, we get that you’re skeptical about mashed cauliflower tasting as delicious as mashed potatoes. We were too, until we tried this recipe by The Cookie Rookie. It’s so creamy and flavorful that you can barely taste the difference.

Garlic butter herb prime rib

You know the drill: Choose the fattiest cut of meat you can find to complete your keto-friendly Christmas dinner. As The Recipe Critic says, “You can never go wrong with garlic, butter, and herbs slathered on meat. Am I right?”

Eggnog

This eggnog recipe by Savory Tooth is exactly what you need to satisfy your sweet cravings after your meal. It’s made with almond milk and a sugar-free sweetener to keep it low-carb without sacrificing flavor.

Chocolate-dipped peanut butter cookie sandwiches

Peanut butter and chocolate is the dessert combo dreams are made of. This recipe by Peace, Love and Low Carb puts the delicious duo in the spotlight.

