We Taste-Tested Hundreds of Healthy Snacks—and These Are the Best Ones
When the urge to nosh strikes, these smart picks satisfy—while still keeping you in the healthy-eating zone.
We teamed up with New York City nutritionist and Health contributing editor, Cynthia Sass, RD, to taste test hundreds (literally!) of products. To make it to this list, snacks had to be delicious. Beyond that, we took a hard look at ingredient lists to make sure they weren’t packed with additives and preservatives, and we prioritized items that gave a nutritional boost—like extra protein or added veggies.
1. Angie’s Boomchickapop
Boom, they did it again! This whole-grain popcorn brand continues to impress with lineup additions like its refreshing-meets-fiery Chile Lime flavor. ($4 for a 4.5-oz. bag; amazon.com). 150 Calories, 9g Fat, 3g Fiber, 2g Protein
2. Hippeas Organic Chickpea Puffs
Meet the do-good nosh. Made from non-GMO chickpeas, each puff provides the perfect combo of airy and crunchy. What’s more, Hippeas makes a donation to Farm Africa for every bag sold. ($34 for 24 1-oz. bags; amazon.com) 130 Calories, 5g Fat, 3g Fiber, 4g Protein
3. Barnana Organic Plantain Chips
The sturdy ridged chips are cooked in coconut oil, making them free of trans fats. Try our favorite flave: Brazilian Barbecue. ($5 for a 5-oz. bag; amazon.com) 140 Calories, 6g Fat, 1g Protein
4. Wilde Chicken Chips
Potato chip lovers, meet your new crush. Made with humanely raised chicken breast, tapioca flour, and coconut oil, these have all the crisp and crunch you need—and more protein than the usual chip. ($6 for a 2.5-oz. bag; onestoppaleosohp.com) 170 Calories, 10g Fat, 7g Protein
5. From the Ground Up Cauliflower Pretzels
These pretzels will satisfy your craving but are made with good-for-you cauliflower. We also love how low in fat they are. ($4 for a 4.5-oz. bag; amazon.com) 110 Calories, 1.5g Fat, 3g Fiber, 1g Protein
6. Brad’s Crunchy Kale
Take in more than a day’s worth of your vitamin K needs in just one serving. Each bite is also filled with impressive amounts of vitamins A and C. ($5 for a 2-oz. bag; amazon.com) 80 Calories, 6g Fat, 2g Fiber, 3g Protein
7. Rhythm Superfoods Organic Carrot Sticks
Talk about a clean label: This guilt-free pick is made from nothing (literally, nada) but dehydrated carrots and is full of fiber, potassium, and vitamin A. ($4 for a 1.4-oz. bag; amazon.com) 140 Calories, 1.5g Fat, 11g Fiber, 3g Protein
8. Saffron Road Crunchy Chickpeas
We were instantly lured in by the fiery Bombay Spice flavor. Also impressive: Each small bag has a good amount of protein to keep you satiated. ($2 for a 1.25-oz. bag; amazon.com) 130 Calories, 4g Fat, 5g Fiber, 6g Protein
9. Made in Nature Veggie Pops
No powders, fillers, or artificial flavorings here! These bite-size popables are made from organic whole foods—like kale, chickpeas, cauliflower, bell peppers, nuts, seeds, and spices—and that’s all. ($5 for a 3-oz. bag; amazon.com) 140 Calories, 8g Fat, 4g Fiber, 8g Protein
10. RW Garcia 3 Seed Artisan Sweet Beet Crackers
Each round is made with flaxseeds and chia, so you can soak up the superfood benefits while enjoying the subtly sweet beet taste. ($34 for six 6.5-oz. packs; amazon.com) 130 Calories, 7g Fat, 2g Fiber, 2g Protein
11. Simple Mills Almond Flour Crackers
The almond flour in these gluten-free crackers adds a healthy twist. They are also generously seasoned and hefty enough to hold all your favorite dips and cheeses.($5 for a 4.25-oz. box; amazon.com) 150 Calories, 8g Fat, 2g Fiber, 3g Protein
12. ParmCrisps Trios
When it comes to sweet or salty—why choose? This bundled smorgasbord comes with dried fruit, nuts, seeds, and baked Parm so you can get your protein, carb, and fat fix in one shot. ($15 for three 1.8-oz. packs; amazon.com) 240 Calories, 14g Fat, 3g Fiber, 13g Protein
13. The Laughing Cow Cheese Cups
Dunk, dip, or spread—eat this creamy cheese however you desire. It’s the perfect partner to veggies, plus the single-serving packaging helps prevent you from accidentally going overboard. ($5 for four 1.5-oz. cups; target.com) 100 Calories, 8g Fat, 4g Protein
14. Roth Snack Cheese
Fact: Life is just a little better with cheese. And whether you go for Gouda, Cheddar, or mozzarella, at just 70 calories a pop, these little rounds make for the ideal snack. ($5 for six 0.75-oz. cheeses; rothcheese.com) 70 Calories, 5g Fat, 5g Protein
15. Cedar’s Foods Original Hommus Snack Pack with Hommus Chips
Hummus has been a fan favorite for years—and it’s no wonder why. It’s full of plantbased protein to help you perk up in between meals. This handy pack comes with crackers for dipping. ($2 for a 3-oz. pack; at supermarkets) 240 Calories, 15g Fat, 5g Fiber, 7g Protein
16. Wholly Guacamole Snack Cup
The amount of flavor is really avo control! Whether you like it spicy or classic, you can guac-on-the-go with one of these portable cups—it includes the perfect amount of gluten-free tortilla chips, too. ($2 for a 2.8-oz. cup; walmart.com) 220 Calories, 14g Fat, 5g Fiber, 3g Protein
18. Jonesbar
There’s just a handful of ingredients—all called out on the front label. ($2 for a 1.7-oz. bar; amazon.com) 200 Calories, 11g Fat, 5g Fiber, 4g Protein
19. Lärabar Almond Butter Chocolate Chip
Don’t be alarmed if you confuse this power snack for a chocolate chip cookie—it’s so delish, we did too! ($1 for a 1.6-oz. bar; amazon.com) 210 Calories, 12g Fat, 4g Fiber, 5g Protein
19. That’s It. Fruit Bar
No joke, this bar is made with two things only—apple and kiwi. ($9 for five 1.2-oz. bars; amazon.com) 100 Calories, 0g Fat, 3 Fiber
20. Kind Protein from Real Food Kind
Bid adieu to sugar alcohols and artificial sweeteners to build a product just as powerful yet cleaner.($1 for a 1.76-oz. bar; amazon.com) 250 Calories, 17g Fat, 5g Fiber, 12g Protein
21. Go Raw Sprouted Protein Bar
Innovator alert: This is one of the only bars out there to use sprouted watermelon seeds for protein. ($2 for a 1.9-oz. bar; amazon.com) 240 Calories, 14g Fat, 3g Fiber, 12g Protein
22. Blue Diamond Crafted Gourmet Almonds
Pink Himalayan salt gives these almonds a nice taste. Just as important, this snack has a good amount of vitamin E and magnesium, along with calcium, potassium, copper, and iron. ($5 for a 5-oz. bag; amazon.com) 170 Calories, 15g Fat, 3g Fiber, 6g Protein
23. Pan’s Mushroom Jerky
Yes, mushroom jerky is totally a thing! And just one serving delivers an impressive 45 percent of your daily vitamin D needs and 21 percent of fiber. ($9 for a 2.2-oz. bag; amazon.com) 110 Calories, 7g Fat, 6g Fiber, 1g Protein
24. Epic Sriracha Traditional Chicken Jerky
What makes this jerky an all-star? It’s made with antibiotic-free, free-range chicken for a leaner, more sophisticated bite. Bonus: The sriracha flavor is addictive! ($6 for a 2.25-oz. bag; amazon.com) 70 Calories, 1.5g Fat, <1g Fiber, 10g Protein
25. The New Primal Classic Beef Stick
You know those beef sticks you can buy at gas stations? Well, this 100% grass-fed option provides a superior taste with significantly less salt, sugar, carbs, and saturated fat. ($2 for a 1-oz. stick; amazon.com) 90 Calories, 6g Fat, 6g Protein
26. Gaea Cauliflower Snack
Veggies in a chic snack pack? We were intrigued. This pickled cauliflower is a savory, tangy treat that also boosts your daily veggie intake. What a win! ($28 for eight 2.8-oz. packs; amazon.com) 10 Calories, 0g Fat, <1g Fiber, <1g Protein
27. Sunsweet Apricot Fruit Pack
Perfect for handbags, desk drawers, or your kiddo’s lunch box, these fun-size packets will help appease sweet cravings while keeping your digestive system on track. ($4 for six 0.7-oz. packs; walmart.com) 50 Calories, 0g Fat, 1g Fiber, <1g Protein
28. Munk Pack Oatmeal Fruit Squeeze
Made with whole-food ingredients including oats, quinoa, fruit, and flax, this handy pack makes it easy to get in a nutritious snack on the go. ($2 for a 4.2-oz. pack; amazon.com) 90 Calories, 1.5g Fat, 3g Fiber, 2g Protein
29. RxBar Vanilla Almond Butter
Eat this nut butter on its own or spread on an apple. The combo of nuts, egg whites, and dates (with no added sugar) delivers a nice macronutrient balance in a portable packet. ($2 for a 1.13-oz. pouch; amazon.com) 190 Calories, 15g Fat, 2g Fiber, 9g Protein
30. Skinny Dipped Almonds
Instead of hitting the vending machine when a chocolate craving emerges, opt for these almonds thinly coated with dark chocolate and peanut butter.($4 for a 3.5-oz. bag; amazon.com) 150 Calories, 12g Fat, 2g Fiber, 4g Protein
31. Undercover Quinoa
Prepare to fall in love with these crunchy, chocolaty little clusters. A 1-oz. portion will satisfy your sweet tooth with a little bonus protein and fiber from the quinoa. ($5 for a 2-oz. bag; amazon.com)
32. Nature Valley Almond Butter Granola Bites
Meet the snack that keeps on giving. A dense and creamy almond-butter core is coated with chocolate, and topped with a sprinkle of whole-grain oats. ($5 for a 5.3-oz. bag; target.com) 160 Calories, 9g Fat, 2g Fiber, 3g Protein
33. Sejoyia Coco-Roons
These vegan popables are arguably better than your grandma’s cookies. We’re hooked on the Lemon Pie flavor for the freshbaked texture and lasting citrus zest.($22 for six 3-oz. bags; amazon.com) 130 Calories, 10g Fat, 2g Fiber, 1g Protein
34. Maxine’s Heavenly Cookies
Sometimes you just need a cookie. This one is made with oats, dates, and almonds to deliver nutrition and sweet satisfaction. ($7 for a 7.2-oz. bag; amazon.com) 120 Calories, 7g Fat, 1g Fiber, 2g Protein
35. Smashmallow Smash Crispy
The Cinnamon Churro flavor had our whole office oohing and aahing. Made with all-natural ingredients, these are a good alternative to other marshmallow bars. ($5 for six 1.15-oz. bags; amazon.com) 130 Calories, 3.5g Fat, 2g Protein
36. Chobani A Hint of Wild Blueberry
With only 9 grams of sugar, this fruity pick is a winner. It gets its sweet and tangy flavor from real wild blueberries. ($1 for a 5.3-oz. cup; at supermarkets) 120 Calories, 2.5g Fat, 12g Protein
37. Siggi’s Simple Sides
Now you can get this protein-packed Icelandic yogurt with fun add-ins on the side. ($2 for a 5.3-oz. cup; at supermarkets) 230 Calories, 10g Fat, 15g Protein
38. Oui by Yoplait Petites
You’ll be saying “Ooh la la” after a taste of this decadent Frenchstyle treat. But the smaller size helps keep calories and fat in check. ($2 for two 3.5-oz. pots; at supermarkets) 120 Calories, 4.5g Fat, 3g Protein
39. Forager Organic Coconut Cashewgurt
Plant-based eaters, rejoice! This cashew and coconut option provides a creamy texture sans the dairy. ($2 for a 4-oz. cup; at Whole Foods) 120 Calories, 8g Fat, 2g Protein
40. Good Culture Cottage Cheese
Holy protein powerhouse! With 16 grams in just one serving, you’ll surely stay full until your next meal. ($2 for a 5.3-oz. cup; at supermarkets) 120 Calories, 1.5g Fat, 16g Protein
