The Best Healthy Cookbooks to Give as Gifts This Year

These are the best new cookbooks for vegans, people following gluten-free diets, those looking for Instant Pot recipes, and more.

You can never go wrong gifting a cookbook. We let our taste buds do the testing to come up with this list, which includes a variety of gorgeous, healthy cookbooks focusing on everything from salads to bowls to Instant Pot recipes. Read on for our top picks that would make a great gift for a loved one—we wouldn't blame you if you decided to stock up on a few for your own bookshelf, too.