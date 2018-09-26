The 11 Best Healthy Cookbooks to Give as Gifts This Year

These are the best new cookbooks for vegans, people following the keto diet, those looking for Instant Pot recipes, Meghan Markle fans, and more.
You can never go wrong gifting a cookbook. We let our taste buds do the testing to come up with this list, which includes a variety of gorgeous, healthy cookbooks focusing on everything from salads to Instragram-able "unicorn food" to Instant Pot recipes. Read on for our top picks that would make a great gift for a loved one—we wouldn't blame you if you decided to stock up on a few for your own bookshelf, too.
1
'Unicorn Food' by Kat Odell
Gift this to your friend who's always 'gramming photos of decked-out avocado toast or turmeric lattes. From vanilla berry morning cakes to malted majik milk, Odell's cookbook delivers a slew of gorgeous recipes to share online (and eat, too). Even better, most of them are packed with superfoods that are as nutritious as they are beautiful.
2
'The Matcha Cookbook' by Aster
Chances are, the matcha lover in your life might not realize that the ingredient in her go-to drink order can also be used in a variety of healthy, yummy recipes—think matcha pancakes, matcha pickles, and matcha yogurt pops.
3
'The Instant Pot Bible' by Bruce Weinstein
If she's obsessed with her Instant Pot, she'll love this just-released guide to cooking with the popular pressure cooker. Whether she's looking for more soups, chicken dishes, or even homemade yogurt, there are more than 350 recipes to help her expand her repertoire.
4
'Cravings: Hungry for More' by Chrissy Teigen
Okay, okay—'healthy' might be kind of a stretch here. But Teigen's latest cookbook does deliver plenty of good-for-you dishes (think veggie sides, filling salads, and a whole section devoted to soups) in addition to the more decadent meals readers of her first book will expect in the star's much-anticipated follow up.
5
'Together: Our Community Cookbook' by The Hubb Community Kitchen
For her first big initiative since becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle worked with the Hubb Community Kitchen—a group of women affected by the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire in London—to release this cookbook. The recipes, many of which have been passed down for generations, will appeal to both Royal Wedding fans and healthy eaters alike, thanks to a foreword by Markle and plenty of veggie-focused dishes, such as green chilli avocado dip and eggplant masala.
6
'Chloe Flavor: Saucy, Crispy, Spicy, Vegan' by Chloe Coscarelli
When it comes to vegan cooking, Chloe Coscarelli, original founder of the popular byCHLOE vegan restaurants, is famous for her ability to transform plant-based foods into dishes that taste, well, not at all vegan. From a bacon-free BLT to butternut squash mac and 'cheese' to no-huevos rancheros, this cookbook is packed with nutritious fare that feels like a total indulgence.
7
'Cooking from Scratch' by PCC Community Markets
Seattle-based PCC Community Markets is the largest community-owned food market in the U.S. We love that their gorgeous new cookbook emphasizes dishes you can make with seasonal, farmer's-market finds, many of which are also plant-based.
8
'Martha Stewart's Pressure Cooker' by the Editors of Martha Stewart Living
This is a great gift for someone who's new to the whole pressure cooking thing. Martha makes getting started with the multitasking kitchen gadget easier than ever: the book begins with how-tos for basics (think beans and stocks), then works up to more challenging dishes.
9
'Waste Not: How To Get The Most From Your Food' by the James Beard Foundation
Most of us are guilty of buying, say, a bag of fresh greens or carton of milk, then neglecting to use them up before they've wilted or expired. With the goal of reducing the amount of food Americans throw out each year (the average household tosses a staggering $1,500 worth of groceries, according to the authors), this cookbook focuses on meals that incorporate all parts of their ingredients for a more sustainable supper.
10
'The Staub Cookbook: Modern Recipes for Classic Cast Iron' by Staub and Amanda Frederickson
The Instant Pot may be the trendy kitchen gadget du jour, but let's not forget about the original multitasking must-have: the cast-iron skillet. If she has one in her pantry and isn't entirely sure how to use it other than searing fish, she'll love this cookbook. With inventive recipes ranging from frittatas to one-pan dinners, she'll get way more use out of her trusty pan.
11
'Keto-Tarian' by Will Cole
If he's interested in trying the much-hyped keto diet but wants to avoid filling his plate with tons of bacon and cheese, gift him this book. The keto-approved dishes focus on plant-based ingredients over meat and dairy.