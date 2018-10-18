7 Genius Food Storage Containers That Will Inspire You to Clean Your Pantry

Want a super organized pantry? Invest in these food storage container sets for shelves that are clutter-free and easy to navigate.
After a recent Trader Joe's shopping trip, I started unpacking my bags only to realize that I hadn't planned out my grocery list that carefully. Multiple cans of beans, bags of flour, and unopened boxes of pasta were hiding in the way-back area of my pantry, meaning I had just bought a whole lot of staples I didn't actually need. (Ugh.) Unless you're Martha Stewart-level organized, chances are this has happened to you, too.
Because actually seeing everything in your pantry is key to using it up (not to mention, making an efficient shopping list), I've since become obsessed with organizing all my dry goods in containers or storage bins. The goal is for everything to have a place: baking supplies like sugar, flour, and chia seeds in clear containers; canned beans and tomatoes stacked in a bin; and bags of chips or popcorn loose in a basket. The result? It's now easier than ever to quickly find what I'm looking for in my pantry, which makes meal prep a breeze. Here, the best organizing sets I've found on Amazon.
1
DRAGONN 10-Piece Food Storage Set
If you don't currently own any food storage containers, this complete 10-piece set in a range of different sizes will help you get started. The cannisters have airtight seals so they can be easily stacked in any size pantry, and they're made of BPA-free plastic. One thing to note: These need to be hand-washed, so skip if you're addicted to your dishwasher.
2
My Home Magic 5-Piece Container Set
Dry goods will be much easier to find and measure with these handy containers. The set includes five cannisters that are perfectly sized to accommodate a full bag of flour, rice, and pasta. As a bonus, you get chalkboard labels so you can easily identify what's in each one. You'll never mistake "flour" for "gluten-free flour" again.
3
Misc Home Glass Meal Prep Containers 5-Piece Set
This is a great option if you want containers that will work equally well in the fridge or pantry. The 36 oz. containers fit baking supplies or leftovers and can be stacked together for easy storage. Plus, they're microwave-, oven-, and dishwasher-safe, made of BPA-free glass, and have an airtight silicone seal.
4
Brabantia Stackable Glass Food Storage Containers
This set of three round glass cannisters looks nice enough to display on your kitchen counter, but they can also be stacked for serious pantry storage. The lids are airtight, and both the lids and the glass containers are dishwasher-safe.
5
Fullstar Food Storage Containers
If you want a variety of different size containers that make for easy storage, try this wallet-friendly, 18-piece set. Everything stacks perfectly together, so you can store unused containers efficiently (in other words, you won't end up with a dreaded "container drawer" with rogue lids).
6
mDesign Wire Storage Basket
Consider this your new pantry MVP. Bags of chips, jarred tomato sauce, and other small, loose items can all be corralled into this versatile basket. Consider stocking up on more than one: They work equally well in other areas of the house, such as for personal care products in your bathroom.
7
InterDesign Refrigerator, Freezer, and Pantry Storage Container
Never again accidentally end up with six cans of chickpeas because you didn't realize there were four pushed into the furthest corner of your pantry. This plastic container is perfect for stashing canned goods, and it can also be stacked in your fridge if you prefer to use it there to stash containers of yogurt or other perishables.