11 Egg Gadgets You Didn’t Know You Needed

These ridiculously cool kitchen tools make prepping eggs fun and easy. 

December 14, 2016

Oh, eggs, let us count the ways we love you: You're high in belly-filling protein (6 grams in 1 large), you're delicious enough to be eaten at any meal, and you're a good source of vitamins and minerals that promote eye health, curb anxiety, boost memory, and more.

That's why we rounded up the clever egg gadgets on the market that can make cooking eggs simpler and, dare we say, more fun. Whether you like them hardboiled, over easy, or poached, these 12 products will guarantee your breakfast (or lunch, or dinner, or snack) is egg-cellent. 

1
EZE Homegoods Silicone Egg Poacher

Amazon.com

Poaching eggs can be tricky, but eggs benedict doesn't need to be a restaurant-only brunch dish. Poach Instagram-worthy eggs in the comfort of your pajamas with these BPA-free pods. Crack your eggs into the cups, place the cups in boiling water, and in 3 to 5 minutes you have a perfectly poached egg. 

available at amazon.com $20 for 4
2
Williams-Sonoma Signature Thermo-Clad Stainless-Steel Omelette Pan

Williams-sonoma.com

Master the omelet with a PFOA-free nonstick pan. The coated surface is durable enough to withstand metal whisks, utensils, and spatulas. Shallow, sloping sides make it easy to flip your eggs with ease. 

available at williams-sonoma.com $100
3
Norpro Egg Rite Timer

Amazon.com

Take the guesswork out of hardboiled eggs with this genius timer. Drop it into water at the same time as your eggs, and as the eggs cook, the timer's internal sensor will react to heat. As the timer heats up, its face will darken to indicate when the eggs are soft, medium, and hard. The timer is smart enough to adjust for the amount of water and eggs in the pan, and even your altitude.

available at amazon.com $6
4
Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker

Amazon.com

Breakfast sandwiches aren't hard to make, but let's face it—they can be messy. With this single gadget, you layer each piece of your sammie into individual compartments, and in 5 minutes, you've got a perfect breakfast. 

available at amazon.com $30
5
Williams-Sonoma Egg Slicer and Wedger

Williams-Sonoma.com

This tool makes slicing eggs easy. Simply place a peeled hardboiled egg into the middle, press down with the stainless-steel wire grid, and voila—you've got perfectly cut wedges or slices to add to salads or sandwiches. 

available at williams-sonoma.com $15
6
OXO 3-in-1 Egg Separator

Surlatable.com

Crack and separate eggs without dripping whites onto your counter or fishing shells out of your food. The tool fits neatly onto any bowl. 

available at surlatable.com $5
7
Rosle Silicone Egg Whisk

Williams-sonoma.com

If extra-fluffy scrambled eggs are your thing, this whisk will whip them up to perfection. The silicone-coated wires won’t scratch your nonstick cookware, and the tool is dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. 

available at williams-sonoma.com $24
8
45 Second Omelet Maker

Uncommongoods.com

Crack your eggs and omelet fillings into this stoneware dish, and you have a no-fuss omelet after just 45 seconds in the microwave. It doesn't get much simpler than that! 

available at uncommongoods.com $25
9
Big Boss Egg Genie Electric Cooker

Walmart.com

Set it and forget it for perfectly cooked hard boil eggs. Just fill the cooker with seven eggs, set your preference for soft, medium, or hard and the machine goes to work, ensuring you have the perfect protein-filled meal or snack. 

available at walmart.com $19
10
Snap 'n Stack Egg-Tainer

Containerstore.com

If deviled eggs are your go-to potluck appetizer, you know how hard transporting them can be. This BPA-free container makes it easy to store and carry deviled eggs to your next party. 

available at containerstore.com $10
11
Rosle Egg Topper

Surlatable.com

Enjoy soft-boiled eggs without accidentally crunching on shells with this egg topper. It cleanly slices off the top of the egg to reveal the creamy yolk and silky white. 

available at surlatable.com $24
