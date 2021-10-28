The 8 Best Blenders for Smoothies, According to Health Testers
Grabbing a post-workout smoothie feels like a luxury, but if you're in the habit of purchasing that fuel juice multiple times a week, it's time to invest in a proper personal blender. Worried your at-home smoothie won't have the same perfect blend as your local juice shop's? You might be surprised.
Blenders have been around for almost 100 years, and in that time, they have garnered a host of new features and capabilities. Stephen Poplawski created the first blender in 1922 to make malts and milkshakes, but today, you can use your blender for smoothies, soups, salsas, nut butter, and even baby purees. Not only have the features evolved, but blender sizing has adapted, as well. Personal blenders are perfect for those with limited countertop space or for those who want to blend their fruit smoothie, grab it, and be on their way.
Best Personal Blenders for Smoothies
- Best Overall: Beast B10 Blender
With a modern design, large drinking cup, and perfect blending abilities, this was our top pick.
- Most Versatile: Ninja (BN401) Nutri Pro
Excelling at all of our taste tests, the Ninja Pro proved it's a great blender for any use— including for smoothies, salsa, and snow cones.
- Budget-Friendly: Oster BLSTPB-WBL My Blend 250-Watt Blender
This brightly-colored blender has a perfectly sized grab-and-go cup, and it's only $27.
- Best Design: Zwilling Enfinigy Personal Blender
Whether you make smoothies every day or once a week, this beauty will up your kitchen's chic factor.
- Mason Jar-Friendly: Tribest PB-420GY-A Personal Blender II
This one comes with narrow easy-to-hold cups, but you can also use a mason jar with this device.
- Best for Individual Smoothies: Magic Bullet
At less than $40, the Magic Bullet is a go-to option for small smoothie drinks.
- Best Portable: BlendJet 2
Need a personal blender for an upcoming camping trip? This USB-charged blender is lightweight and easy to use.
- Editor's Pick: Nutribullet Pro Exclusive
Offering seven different colors in a matte finish, this Nutribullet Pro is easy to use and perfect for morning smoothies.
What to look for in a personal blender
How we tested
Our Product Reviews Team conducted a series of tests over a week:
- We put all blenders through a fruit smoothie test to discover how well each device blended frozen berries, orange juice, yogurt, and ice.
- We tested the blender's green smoothie abilities by combining celery, spinach, banana, and almond milk.
- We performed an ice crush test, in which testers added six ounces of ice to each blender and pulsed it for one minute, but no longer than three minutes, and recorded their findings.
- We conducted a salsa test to discover if the blenders could chop up onions, cilantro, and tomatoes without fully blending them.
- We performed a durability test, which included knocking over the blender cup from a three-foot height.
After our tests were complete, we polled our editors for feedback on the personal blenders they use to whip up daily smoothies.
How do you know which personal blender is right for you? We put 16 popular blenders to the test and polled our editors to identify which ones were the best for smoothies. Read on for our discoveries.
Our results
Best Overall: Beast B10 Blender
What you'll love: The unique design, power, and versatility
Keep in mind: The spout placement on the cup is a bit awkward, and this blender weighs 12 pounds.
This B10 blender from Beast outshined every other blender we tested for smoothies by a long shot. It packs 1000 watts and excelled at every single test we performed. It has two settings: a self-timed pulse and a one-minute blend. The design of the Beast is also stunning when compared to traditional blenders. It resembles a lantern, is very sturdy, and comes in black, gray, and white.
Our testers said the Beast B10 consistently delivered a perfect blend, but the drinking spout is in the center of the cup, which makes consuming the smoothie a little complicated. Our at-home testers also noted that while the ridge design is beautiful, it's a little difficult to clean.
Most Versatile: Ninja (BN401) Nutri Pro
What you'll love: Built-in timer, multiple settings, powerful 1100-watt motor
Keep in mind: The blade placement makes it challenging to handwash.
Ninja is a trusted brand for blenders, and for a good reason: this Ninja Pro excelled in all of our taste tests. The built-in timer makes it easy to know exactly how long you need to wait for your perfectly blended smoothie. The expertly programmed settings (ice crush, smoothie, and pulse) make it the most versatile blender option.
Budget-Friendly: Oster BLSTPB-WBL My Blend 250-Watt Blender
What you'll love: Brightly-colored look, simple twist function, grab-and-go cup
Keep in mind: While this blender is great for fruit smoothies, it did not perform well in our ice crush test, as it could only crush a fraction of the cup of ice.
This 250-watt blender from Oster looks like it belongs in the '80s, so if you're looking for a sleek black blender, this is not the one for you. However, if you prefer a little color in your cabinets and you're on the hunt for an affordable small blender, this is a great pick.
Our testers noted that while it blended a surprisingly good fruit smoothie, it didn't perform well in the green smoothie, salsa, ice, or durability test. However, the lightweight 'travel sport bottle' feels similar to holding a water bottle, so it would be easy to throw in your bag for a pre or post-workout smoothie.
Best Design: Zwilling Enfinigy Personal Blender
What you'll love: Modern design, durable drinking lid and also makes a perfect salsa
Keep in mind: This blender struggled during the ice test. It chopped the ice up in a fashion that made a larger block of ice instead of tiny bits.
Zwilling is known for its innovative modern design, and this blender showcases that perfectly. It has two settings: turn the knob to the right for a smoothie or the left for a pulse. While this blender struggled during the ice test, it excelled in the fruit and green smoothie tests, and it was the only blender we tested to make a perfectly chopped salsa. Our testers also noted that the spill-proof drinking lid is in fact spill-proof, and perfectly designed for a confident grab-and-go morning smoothie.
Mason Jar-Friendly: Tribest PB-420GY-A Personal Blender II
What you'll love: Slim cup design, drinkable coffee spot lid, mason jar compatible
Keep in mind: The slim design makes it challenging to handwash, and there was a slight burning plastic smell after operating it, so users should take caution not to overheat the motor.
This simply-designed 500-watt blender from Tribest comes in three colors (red, white, and gray). To operate, you press down to pulse or twist and lock in place to blend. This design would look unobtrusive sitting on your kitchen counter, and we love that it's compatible with mason jars.
Our testers said that while the cup's narrow design makes it easy to hold and drink, it proves a challenge if you're handwashing this cup.
Best for Individual Smoothies: Magic Bullet
What you'll love: Small, compact design, easy-to-grip cup
Keep in mind: The small cup size limits your smoothie recipe.
The Magic Bullet is an affordable option for everyday smoothie lovers looking to save on countertop space. This 250-watt blender did not perform well in our ice test but made a great fruit and green smoothie. We had to adjust the recipe a bit due to the small cup size, but if you are looking for a simple smoothie snack rather than a smoothie bowl, this is a good option.
It comes with a one-year warranty, but our testers said it will likely outlive that, as one of them has owned this blender for over a decade.
Best Portable: BlendJet 2 Portable Blender
What you'll love: It is lightweight, easy to clean, and comes in 25 different colors and patterns.
Keep in mind: It's not as powerful as the other blender options.
BlendJet's portable blender is an excellent option for at-your-desk smoothies or on-the-go drinks. It comes with a USB charger, recipe book, and smoothie mix. To use, press the button on the front, and it blends for 20 seconds. Repeat until you reach your desired consistency.
Our testers noted that although this wasn't as powerful as the other blenders, it was by far the easiest to clean since you can fill it with hot water and dish soap and just press the button.
Editor's Pick: Nutribullet Pro Exclusive
What you'll love: Matte design in seven colors, simple to use, powerful and quick
Keep in mind: You can twist and lock the cup in place for a complete blend, but otherwise, you'll need to manually pulse.
The Nutribullet Pro Exclusive comes in seven different colors (including mint green and navy) and packs 900 watts of power. We preferred this Pro version instead of the slightly cheaper original Nutribullet due to the smaller size of the base.
Our testers said this blender made a classic fruit smoothie in only 30 seconds. To use, you twist in the cup and rotate to pulse or lock it in to blend. When you're satisfied with the blend, you twist it out. This blender also performed well in the ice crush test and green smoothie test, so you can feel confident in this pick.
