The 8 Best Blenders for Smoothies, According to Health Testers

Best Overall: Beast B10 Blender

What you'll love: The unique design, power, and versatility

Keep in mind: The spout placement on the cup is a bit awkward, and this blender weighs 12 pounds.

This B10 blender from Beast outshined every other blender we tested for smoothies by a long shot. It packs 1000 watts and excelled at every single test we performed. It has two settings: a self-timed pulse and a one-minute blend. The design of the Beast is also stunning when compared to traditional blenders. It resembles a lantern, is very sturdy, and comes in black, gray, and white.

Our testers said the Beast B10 consistently delivered a perfect blend, but the drinking spout is in the center of the cup, which makes consuming the smoothie a little complicated. Our at-home testers also noted that while the ridge design is beautiful, it's a little difficult to clean.