Kale, broccoli, and cabbage are cruciferous vegetables and contain raffinose—a sugar that remains undigested until bacteria in your gut ferment it. That produces gas and makes you bloat. But don't shun those healthful greens just yet. "Consistently eating nutrient-rich, high-fiber foods leads to having a stronger, healthier digestive system that's less prone to bloating," Cynthia Sass, RD, MPH, Health contributing nutrition editor, tells Health.

So keep eating the green stuff, but limit your portions. And if you absolutely can't part ways with even a gram of kale, steam it: "Cooking any vegetable softens the fiber and shrinks the portion as some of the water cooks out, so it takes up less space in the GI tract," Sass says. It won't eliminate or prevent bloating altogether, but it may make your veggies easier to digest.

