The 9 Top-Rated Air Fryers for Healthier Fried Food

On the hunt for the best air fryer? These are the models you should consider.
Step aside, Instant Pot: The latest *it* gadget everyone wants in their kitchen? The air fryer. And this is one device that can completely transform your healthy cooking game.
"Air-frying saves calories because rather than submerging foods in oil, the machine produces a crisp, crunchy texture by circulating hot air that contains fine oil droplets," Health contributing nutrition editor Cynthia Sass, MPH, RD, told us in a previous interview.
In other words, these devices can deliver that fried texture you're craving without drenching your food in tons of oil—saving calories and fat. Fitness guru Tracy Anderson even told us it's one of her go-to cooking essentials.
Although French fries are an obvious choice, you can use your air fryer to make a variety of meals, from meatballs to chicken to falafal. (Need some inspiration? Here are some of our favorite air fryer recipes.)
Below, the top-rated air fryers you can get at retailers like Walmart and Amazon—including some affordable models that start at just $45.
Philips Airfryer Avance Digital TurboStar
It's on the pricier side, but the Philips Airfryer consistently scores rave reviews. The brand's patented TurboStar technology ensures your food is evenly exposed to heat for perfectly crispy results (and you can also use it to grill, bake, or roast). Also good? You don't have to wait for the device to heat up—it becomes hot enough to cook in almost instantly.
T-fal ActiFry Air Fryer
If you dream of healthier French fries, this is the model for you. Although the T-fal ActiFry can cook a variety of foods, the design works especially well at making better-for-you fries, which develop an even, crispy coating thanks to the rotating interior paddle. Plus, the clear lid means you can see your food while it cooks, and the lid, pan, and paddle are all removable and dishwasher-safe, so clean-up is easy.
Cuisinart Toaster Oven Broilers Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Don't have space for another one-use gadget in your kitchen? This Cuisinart model is a good compromise: It's a fully functioning toaster oven that also just happens to have a built-in air fryer. Use it to toast, bake, broil, and air-fry (the interior is big enough to cook larger proteins like chicken). More than 1,000 five-star reviews don't hurt, either.
BLACK+DECKER Purify 2-Liter Air Fryer
This BLACK+DECKER model air-fries your food using dual convection fans to circulate hot air evenly. The interior basket has two-liter capacity (it's removable and dishwasher-safe), big enough to accommodate up to four servings of food. You also get peace of mind with this device, since it automatically turns off 60 minutes after your meal has finished cooking.
Ninja Air Fryer, 1550-Watt Programmable Base for Air Frying
Another great multitasker, this Ninja Air device is both an air fryer and a dehydrator—meaning you can use it to whip up a variety of healthier snacks, from French fries to veggie chips. The different settings let you either air-fry up to 400 degrees or dehydate using low fan speed and low temperature.
Farberware 3.2-Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Fryer
This bestselling device has more than 1,000 five-star reviews at Walmart (plus, it qualifies for free two-day shipping!). The Farberware is a multi-functional air fryer at a great price point (use it to bake, roast, grill, and air-fry) with Rapid Hot Air Technology that cooks up to 400 degrees. The interior basket can fit up to two pounds of food, and it has a non-stick coating and is dishwasher-safe.
GoWISE USA 3.7-Quart Programmable Air Fryer
Love a pop of color? The GoWISE is available in both basic black or cherry red hues, and it can be used to air-fry or bake. It has eight preset cooking modes (warm, fries/chips, chicken, steak, shrimp, pork, cake, and fish) and can cook up to 400 degrees. This model also includes a recipe book.
DASH Compact Electric Air Fryer
Tiny apartment kitchens, meet your perfect fryer. This DASH device (the same brand that makes our favorite egg cooker) is compact and lightweight enough for small spaces but still delivers great results, thanks to five preset cooking settings. It also has an auto-off feature, so you don't have to worry about food overcooking or accidentally leaving it on.
Emerald Air Fryer 1400 Watts with Rapid Air Technology
It's the most affordable air fryer on this list, but the Emerald doesn't skimp on essential features. It's multi-functional (use to fry, roast, bake, and grill), has a removable and easy-to-clean basket, and can cook up to 400 degrees.