How to Make Healthy Popsicles Using Berries and Basil

If you have a bounty of sweet summer berries that you don’t know what to do with, it's time to use them in a healthy recipe for popsicles. The vibrant flavor of mixed berries shines in this recipe, but is balanced out by subtler hints of basil and lemon. Watch the video for the recipe and the step-by-step demonstration on how to make a healthier popsicle that's as good as one of your childhood favorites.

RELATED: 12 Refreshing and Healthy Ice Pop Recipes

Ingredients

1 cup blueberries, picked over for stems (about 6 oz.)

1 cup raspberries (about 6 oz.)

1 cup sliced strawberries (about 5.5 oz.)

1/4 cup fresh basil, chopped

Juice of 1/2 lemon (about 1 1/2 Tbsp.)

1/3 cup maple syrup

Pinch of salt

RELATED: How to Make a Berry Power-Up Smoothie

Preparation

1. Combine all ingredients in a blender; blend until smooth. Pour into pop molds and freeze for at least 4 hours.

Note: You can strain the mixture through a fine-meshed sieve before freezing if the seeds bother you. The number of ice pops you'll get depends on the size of your pop molds. If you have 4-oz. molds, you'll get 5 pops. Smaller molds will yield more pops.