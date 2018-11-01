You'd Never Guess This Hot Pink Latte Is Actually Made From Something Healthy

Beets are just about the trendiest vegetable around. There aren't many other natural ingredients that can turn your recipes bright pink. And it doesn't hurt that beets are chock-full of essential nutrients, and also seriously delicious.

The root veggie's latest starring role is in a gorgeous dairy-free beet latte at The Butcher's Daughter. The creamy, Insta-worthy beverage is part of a #BeetBreastCancer initiative that the vegan-friendly cafe launched in partnership with the Pink Hope organization.

Not only does the colorful latte match the breast cancer awareness ribbon, the pigment in beets, betacyanin, may also help protect against common carcinogens. Beets also pack loads of B vitamins, iron, manganese, copper, magnesium, and potassium.

RELATED: 7 Things That Happen to Your Body When You Eat Beets

Can't get to The Butcher's Daughter in NYC or LA? It's super easy to make their beet latte at home.

The cafe uses Simara Blends Beetroot Latte Powder, to give the drink its robust body and vegetal flavor. You can also use Royal Life Essentials Beetroot Powder, or Raw and Root Beet Latte Infusion, which contains tasty goji berries too.

Once you've got your powder and dairy-free milk, you can whip up this recipe in no time, and wah-lah, you have a hot pink super drink.

1. Add one teaspoon of latte blend to cup

2. Stir in hot dairy-free milk of choice (The Butcher's Daughter uses homemade cashew or almond milk)

3. Enjoy!

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter