You Won't Believe How Easy It Is to Make This Beet Hummus Recipe

Do you ever feel like your cooking skills can’t keep up with your palate? Maybe your taste buds are craving dishes like caramelized zucchini flatbread and chocolate mascarpone mousse. But all you can handle is spaghetti with red sauce and chocolate chip cookies. Well, YouTube star Natasha Feldman, host of Nosh with Tash, has your back.

“My show is all about finding ways to make really delicious food that's attainable for busy people who just don't have the time to prepare or the interest in super complicated dishes,” Feldman told Health. She also wants her followers to know that not everything you whip up in the kitchen has to be Instagram-ready. Feldman encourages newbie cooks to explore and be creative, without worrying about what the end product looks like. “I think most of the delicious food I've had in my life has been ugly. I'm okay with less than perfect-looking food. I think delicious is a much better standard."

Below, Feldman shares her recipe for Millennial Beet Hummus, which happens to be both tasty and gorgeous (it's bright pink!). All you need to do is throw nine ingredients in a food processor. "Once I started making this dish, I began noticing all the places hummus could and should be: on a sandwich, served with sliced veggies, thrown on top of a salad, served beneath roasted white fish, eaten on a cracker, and more," says Feldman. "Hummus makes almost anything more delicious, especially when it's pink, and will make your dish look 1,000% fancier."

Millenial Beet Hummus

Serves: 8

2 cloves of garlic

½ tsp. coriander

⅓ cup lemon juice

⅔ cup tahini (My preferred brand is Soom, but Joyva is good too.)

1 tsp. salt

8 oz. cooked beets (available pre-cooked in the produce section)

2 cans of chickpeas, strained and rinsed

3 ice cubes

¼ cup olive oil

Black or white sesame seeds to top

1 Tbsp. assorted herbs, chopped (I like dill and parsley.)

In a food processor, combine the garlic, coriander, lemon juice, tahini and salt. Pulse until the garlic is minced in the lemon juice-tahini mixture. Add in the beets and chickpeas, and pulse again into an almost smooth paste. Toss in the ice cubes, and let the blades run until you’re pretty sure there are no more visible ice chunks. Slowly pour in the olive oil with the blades running until the oil is gone and the mixture is finally creamy and smooth. Top with black and white sesame seeds, dill and parsley to serve.

NOTE: Make sure you use high-quality tahini. "A mediocre or bad tahini will really ruin your hummus," says Feldman.