How to Make a Beet Cocktail

You’re probably not used to sipping on veggies at the bar, right? This recipe infuses your happy hour with good-for-you ingredients by adding beets—which have compounds that may help lower blood pressure and fight chronic disease—and carrots to your cocktail. Watch the video to see how you can mix the refreshing drink in your kitchen.

Ingredients

2 Tbsp. beet juice

4 Tbsp. (1/4 cup) carrot juice

½ cup fresh orange juice

½ to 1 oz. citrus vodka

Preparation

1. Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker; stir.

2. Serve in a rocks glass over ice.

Note: The formula for this cocktail is 1 part beet, 2 parts carrot, 4 parts orange, in case you want to scale up to make more drinks.