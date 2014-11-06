Baskin-Robbins Debuts Camouflage Ice Cream for Veterans Day—and It Sounds Sort of Delicious

Despite the color palate of Baskin-Robbins’s new Veterans Day flavor, we have to admit that the camouflage-patterned treat sounds mighty tasty.

The military-themed ice cream, formally dubbed First Class Camouflage, is available throughout November and is a combination of three flavors: chocolate (brown), “salty” caramel (tan) and vanilla cake (green).

There are other stealthy-colored items joining the menu as well, including bright green (almost neon) waffle cones and bowls and a First Class Camouflage Layered Sundae, which includes Oreo pieces, caramel praline topping, hot fudge and whipped cream.

In addition, on Veterans Day, the company will donate 10 cents from each ice cream scoop sold in its U.S. locations to the United Service Organizations (USO), in honor of U.S troops.

The company said in a press release that their camouflage flavor “celebrates our troops in a fun and unique way.”

We’re just excited to see a new food that isn’t seasoned with pumpkin spice—perhaps camo will unseat America’s current fall food obsession as the new “it” flavor?

Editor's Note: Baskin-Robbins outlined franchise incentives for vets earlier this year, including a waiver of the 20-year initial franchisee fee if honorably discharged military vets open a shop by the end of 2015.

