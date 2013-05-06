Try This Recipe for Banana Quinoa Mini Muffins

I love a muffin with all sorts of texture, including the crunch of nuts and seeds and the chew of raisins and dried fruit. Taking a bite of a muffin and surprising my taste buds each time makes for a very enjoyable eating experience.
This recipe for Banana Quinoa Mini Muffins combines all of my favorite textures into one muffin with a special ingredient that takes it one step further: quinoa. Quinoa is packed with protein and fiber as well as a number of vitamins and minerals (a one-cup serving of quinoa has 8 g of protein and 5 g of fiber), so these muffins are the best of both worlds: delicious and nutritious!
Ingredients:
- 1 1/3 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/3 cup brown sugar
- 1 cup cooked quinoa
- 2 large bananas, mashed
- 2 large eggs
- 1/4 cup canola (or vegetable) oil
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 1/2 cup chopped walnuts
- 1/2 cup raisins
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350*F.
- Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl and blend well.
- Coat mini muffin tin with non-stick cooking spray (or use paper liners) and divide batter among cups.
- Bake for 18-20 minutes or until muffins are cooked all the way through.
- Allow to cool before serving.
Makes 30 mini muffins
