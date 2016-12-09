Cook Bacon in the Oven Using This Easy Method

What’s not to love about fresh-cooked bacon on a weekend morning? It’s a savory addition to sweet pancakes, French toast, or even an omelet-style breakfast pizza. But while it may be a flavorful, protein-rich part of your breakfast, there are a few less-than-lovable factors when it comes to frying up bacon in a pan, like nasty grease splatters or the length of time it takes to cook up enough bacon for the entire family. But what if we told you there’s a hands-off way to prepare bacon that doesn’t involve any of those annoyances? Good news: There is! The solution is as simple as cooking your bacon in the oven.

If this concept sounds bizarre, consider this: Cooking bacon in the oven allows you to make a massive amount of the delicious breakfast food much quicker, and without laboring over the stove or getting your hands in the way of painful grease spray.

If you want to give the method a go, watch this video from Real Simple to learn how. First things first, you’ll need to preheat your oven to 400 degrees. Next, grab a baking sheet and line it with aluminum foil. Then, put a metal rack on top of the foil and spray it with cooking spray.

Now time for the bacon! Place each strip on the tray, so that none of them overlap. Once all your bacon is laid out, put the tray in the oven and bake for 15 to 25 minutes. When your bacon looks fully cooked and shriveling at the edges (just like when you cook it in a skillet), pull the pan out of the oven and let it cool for a bit. Then in no time at all, voila! A simple trick to make your bacon making (and eating) way easier—leaving you to have a calm, stress-free morning with a belly full of delicious food.