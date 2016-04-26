This Fresh and Creamy Avocado Pesto Is Perfect for Spring Dishes

Is there anything avocados can’t do? They’re delicious in so many recipes (including banana bread, pudding, even brownies!). They wake up toast. And they make your skin and hair beautiful.

Now these miraculous green fruits (yup, avocado is a fruit) are showing up in pesto. Swap an avocado for some of the olive oil, and you can transform this classic sauce into a creamy wonder. Spoon it onto pasta or “zoodles." Swirl it into yogurt to make a dip. Stir it into scrambled eggs. Wherever you put it, you’ll love it; and with all those nutrients, fiber, and good fat, it’ll love you back.

Avocado Pesto

Yield: About 1 cup

3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

3 cloves garlic, chopped (about 1 Tbsp.)

1 ripe avocado (about 7.5 oz.), halved, pitted, flesh scooped out

1 packed cup fresh basil leaves (about 8 oz.)

1/3 cup chopped walnuts (about 1.25 oz.)

3 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

Salt and pepper