5 Things You Didn’t Know You Could Do With an Avocado

What can you do with an avocado? By now you’re likely a pro at topping your toast with avocado, the rich fruit that’s filled with monounsaturated fats, vitamins, and minerals. If you’ve mastered how to slather the superfood and are hungry for new ways to incorporate the ingredient into your meals, look no further. Watch the video to get five fresh ideas about what you can do with an avocado.

Don’t have time to watch? Here’s the full transcript:

Grill it: Brush unpeeled avocado halves with oil. Grill for 1-2 minutes.

Bake an egg in it: Crack an egg into each half of the avocado. Bake the halves at 425° for 15 minutes.

Use it instead of mayo in chicken salad: Mash a ripe avocado. Add chicken, salt, and pepper to taste.

Sub it for butter in baked goods: Use 1/2 Tbsp. of avocado for every 1 Tbsp. of butter.

Use it in pancake batter: Add in 1/4 avocado to make batter creamier and cut carbs.