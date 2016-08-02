How to Make Avocado Goddess Dressing

Avocados are one of the trendiest superfoods right now—and rightfully so. Aside from being filling and delicious, they’re full of healthy fats, vitamins, and nutrients. The yummy fruit has sparked an avo-obsession among the Health staff, resulting in a plethora of innovative and healthy recipes, including one of our favorites: Avocado Goddess Dressing. Our version of the tangy sauce can be used as a veggie dip, salad dressing, or a meat topper. Watch the video for a step-by-step demonstration.

RELATED: Get Head-to-Toe Fresh With Avocado

Ingredients

1 Tbsp. plus 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

3 cloves garlic, minced (about 1 Tbsp.)

1 tinned anchovy, chopped

1 large ripe avocado (about 10 oz.), halved, pitted, flesh scooped out

1/2 English cucumber (about 7 oz.), chopped

1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley leaves (about .4 oz.)

1/4 cup fresh tarragon leaves (about .25 oz.)

2 Tbsp. snipped fresh chives

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice (from 1 large lemon)

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

RELATED: 4 Ways to Make Avocado Toast

Preparation

1. Place 1 Tbsp. oil, garlic, and anchovy in a cold skillet and turn on medium-low heat. When the mixture begins to sizzle, stir and let cook 30 seconds longer. Scrape mixture into a high-speed blender.

RELATED: What Can You Make With Avocado?

2. Add remaining oil, avocado, cucumber, herbs, and lemon juice to blender. Blend until smooth. Taste and season with plenty of salt and pepper. Thin with a little water, if desired. Use right away, or cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.