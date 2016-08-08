How to Make Avocado Brownies with Avo Frosting

Want a smart swap for a healthier dessert? You already know avocados are nutritional powerhouses, thanks to the fiber, B vitamins, folate, and potassium they provide. But did you know you can add the savory fruit, which is packed with healthy fats, to your sweet treats, too? Watch the video to learn how to make rich, fudgy brownies from your favorite superfood.

Ingredients

Brownies

3 oz. dark chocolate (70% cacao), chopped

1 Tbsp. coconut or extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 cup raw cacao powder or unsweetened cocoa (40g)

1/2 cup almond meal (60g)

1 tsp. baking powder

1/4 tsp. sea salt

2 ripe medium avocados (about 17 oz. total), halved, pitted, flesh scooped out

1/2 cup medjool dates (about 4.5 oz.), pitted

1/4 cup coconut sugar (1.4 oz.)

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 large eggs

Frosting

1 ripe medium avocado (about 9 oz.), halved, pitted, flesh scooped out

1/2 cup raw cacao powder or unsweetened cocoa (40g)

1/2 cup plus 1 Tbsp. maple syrup

2 tsp. vanilla extract

Generous pinch of sea salt

Preparation

1. Preheat oven to 350ºF. Line an 8-inch square baking pan with foil; grease foil (with coconut oil, olive oil cooking spray or melted unsalted butter). Bring an inch of water to a simmer over low heat in a medium saucepan. Place chocolate and oil in a medium heatproof bowl. Set bowl over saucepan. Let stand, stirring occasionally, until melted and smooth. Remove bowl from heat and let cool until just warm to the touch.

2. In a small bowl, combine cacao, almond meal, baking powder and salt; stir until well mixed.

3. Place avocados, dates, coconut sugar and vanilla in a food processor; blend until smooth. Blend in eggs. Blend in cooled chocolate mixture. Scrape down sides of processor and mix again. Add almond meal mixture; pulse until blended. Spread mixture in baking pan and bake until just set, 30 to 35 minutes (do not overbake). Let cool on a rack. When cool, cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or up to overnight.

4. Just before serving, make frosting: Combine all ingredients in food processor and process until smooth and thick (you should have about 1¼ cups). Spread over chilled brownies (you may have some left over; cover and refrigerate for another use). Cut and serve. Store leftover brownies in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.