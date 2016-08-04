How to Make Avocado Banana Bread

Banana bread is a classic breakfast favorite, but delicious as it is, it can leave you feeling sluggish with a sugar hangover for the remainder of your morning. By nourishing your body with healthy fats, fiber, and nutrients, you’ll beat the a.m. fog. And we have the recipe for you.

Try the healthier version of this traditional recipe, by using our secret superfood ingredient: avocado. Watch the video for a step-by-step demonstration.This take on the popular recipe will leave you feeling energized and ready to start your day.

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups almond meal

1 tsp. baking powder

1/4 tsp. baking soda

2 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 tsp. salt

8 oz. avocado, halved, pitted, flesh scooped out (about 3Ž4 cup flesh)

2 medium ripe bananas (about 13 oz.), sliced

3 Tbsp. coconut oil, plus more for pan

2 tsp. vanilla extract

5 Tbsp. maple syrup

1 large egg

1/2 cup chopped nuts, unsweetened coconut or chocolate chips, optional

Preparation

1. Preheat oven to 350ºF. Grease an 8-inch loaf pan with coconut oil.

2. In a medium bowl, combine almond flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt. In a food processor, process avocado and bananas until blended. Add 3 Tbsp. coconut oil, vanilla, maple syrup and egg; process just until blended. Add avocado mixture to almond mixture and stir until combined. Fold in nuts or chocolate chips, if using.

3. Spread batter in loaf pan. Bake until bread is golden brown and a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 55 to 65 minutes. Let cool in pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes, then turn out onto rack to cool completely.