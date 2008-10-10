Apples + frozen puff pastry dough, thawed + butter + brown sugar = apple tarte Tatin

Most tarte tatin recipes call for between 1/2 to a whole stick of butter. My healthier version only uses enough butter to coat the pan, about 2 teaspoons. And it’s less sugary, using only 1/4 cup sugar instead of the usual 1 cup. What’s even better—it’s supereasy to make.

1. Preheat oven to 400°. Peel, core, and slice 2 pounds apples (Cortland, Gala, or Fuji); set aside.

2. Place 1 sheet puff pastry on a piece of wax paper, and roll into a circle the size of your pan; chill in fridge. Put cast-iron or other ovenproof pan on stove. Coat bottom and sides of pan with just enough butter to leave a film. Add 1/4 cup brown sugar. Add apple slices in a concentric circle, starting with outside of pan; make 2 layers of apples. Turn heat to medium-high, and cook for 20 minutes.

3. Transfer to oven, and cook 20 minutes more. Remove and place puff pastry over apples. Bake 30 minutes more or until golden.

4. Remove from oven; cool for 15–20 minutes. Invert pan onto platter, and serve.

Nutrition: Calories 201; Fat 10g (sat 2g, mono 2g, poly 6g); Cholesterol 2mg; Protein 2g; Carbohydrate 26g; Sugars 13g; Fiber 1g; Iron 1mg; Sodium 64mg; Calcium 11mg

