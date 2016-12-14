These Sweet No-Bake Apple Energy Bites Are Loaded With Protein

We get it: When your schedule gets busy, it’s tempting to let your healthy-eating goals slide. Whether that means foregoing the hearty breakfast you should be eating for a sugar-laden granola bar or (gasp!) skipping your a.m. meal altogether, it’s all too tempting to neglect healthy choices for the sake of convenience. But luckily, Health has plenty of quick-and-easy breakfast recipes, many of which can be prepped in bulk, making them ideal for weeks when you’re short on time. One of our favorites? Apple energy bites.

This recipe is super easy to make and filled with healthy ingredients that will fuel your morning right. Two of the main ingredients, oats and apples, are both excellent sources of dietary fiber, which help keep you full until lunch. And thanks to almond butter, hazelnuts, and walnuts, the bites are also a good source of hearty protein and healthy fat. In other words, this breakfast packs a whole lot of nutrition into a small package. Watch the video to learn how to make these quick, convenient, no-bake bites for yourself.

Start by combining almond butter, honey, and vanilla extract in a medium bowl. On a cutting board, grate a Granny Smith apple. Squeeze lemon juice on the grated pile. In a different bowl, combine rolled oats, cinnamon, salt, hazelnuts, walnuts, and allspice. Stir together with a fork. Add the nut butter mixture into the oat mixture and mix together using your hands (don’t worry—it’s okay if you get a little messy!).

Add the grated apples to the bowl along with dried cranberries, and toss everything together. Form balls from the mixture using your hands. Now they’re all ready to eat! You can store the energy bites in your fridge in an airtight container for up to four days—leaving you with a quick, nutritious snack to grab whenever hunger strikes.