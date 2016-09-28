4 Delicious New Ways to Cook With Ancient Grains

Freekeh? Sorghum? Kamut? Here's how to transform these protein-packed ancient grains into delicious, hearty meals.

Health.com
September 28, 2016
1 of 5 Ann Pittman

Recipes for ancient grains

While the quinoa craze has been in full effect for some time now, there are a multitude of other good-for-you ancient grains out there that have yet to hit the mainstream. From freekeh to kamut to sorghum, there are lots of hearty quinoa stand-ins that offer the similarly nutty flavor we've come to love. And like quinoa, they're incredibly versatile: whip up everything from grain bowls to easy appetizers to vegetarian sloppy Joes. Here, delicious new ways to cook with ancient grains.

2 of 5 Ann Pittman

Kamut Salad With Roasted Cauliflower

Try this recipeKamut Salad With Roasted Cauliflower

Kamut is a wheat grain originally discovered in Egyptian tombs. It's a great source of protein, amino acids, and vitamin E.

Ingredients: Kamut, cauliflower, tahini, fresh lemon juice, baby arugula, garlic, avocado, black pepper, olive oil, kosher salt

Calories: 338

3 of 5 Ann Pittman

Cheesy Sorghum and Shaved Squash Pilaf

Try this recipeCheesy Sorghum and Shaved Squash Pilaf

Sorghum is a cereal grain, grown similarly to corn. It contains lots of iron, B vitamins, and is a source of protein.

Ingredients: Porcini mushrooms, butternut squash, cremini mushrooms, shallots, garlic, thyme, sorghum, olive oil, salt, pepper, Gruyère cheese, parsley, oregano

Calories: 197

4 of 5 Ann Pittman

Freekeh-Turkey Sloppy Joes

Try this recipe: Freekeh-Turkey Sloppy Joes

Freekeh is a roasted grain with a nutty flavor and chewy texture and is low in fat and high in protein and fiber.

Ingredients: Freekeh, canola oil, onion, garlic, ground turkey, chili powder, brown sugar, red pepper, crushed tomatoes, kosher salt, Bibb lettuce leaves, whole-wheat buns, red onion slices

Calories: 309

5 of 5 Ann Pittman

Quinoa, Feta, and Spinach-Stuffed Mushrooms

Try this recipe: Quinoa, Feta, and Spinach-Stuffed Mushrooms

Quinoa is a gluten-free grain packed with iron, protein, fiber, potassium, and more.

Ingredients: Quinoa, olive oil, shallots, garlic, spinach, feta cheese, dill, kosher salt, black pepper, cremini mushrooms

Calories: 68

