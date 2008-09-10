Amy Sedaris’s Cheeky Cupcakes

Funny girl Amy Sedarisâ book, I Like You: Hospitality Under the Influence (Grand Central Publishing), comes out in paperback this month. She let me in on how she celebrates Halloween: âI have special Halloween âpokesâ that I put on my cupcakes.â Hereâs her much sought-after cupcake recipeâdelicious for any occasion:

Amyâs Cupcakes

Makes 24 cupcakes

1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter

1 3/4 cups sugar

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

2 eggs

2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

2 1/2 cups flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/4 cup milk

Beat until it looks like itâs supposed to and pour into individual baking cups, until 2/3rds full. Bake for 20 minutes at 375 degrees.

By Frances Largeman-Roth