America's Healthiest Superfoods for Women

You love to eat, but you also love to feel great. You can do both if you choose foods that make you smarter, leaner, stronger—and then use them in tasty new ways.

We’ve made that easy to do with Health’s top 10 superfoods for women. They were selected by our panel of experts for their mega benefits—from bone building and energy boosting to fat busting and disease fighting.

What’s even more delicious: When you mix and match these America’s Healthiest choices, you get super combos with even more power—a breakfast that’s good for your heart, a dinner that fights cancer, a sweet treat that helps keep your tummy calm and mind sharp. Plus, we’ve rounded up 15 delicious, benefit-packed runners-up, too. So read on (and start eating) for a super you.