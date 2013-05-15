America's Healthiest Restaurants: 6 Independents Leading the Way
- Los Angeles: M Cafe
- mcafedechaya.com
- 7119 Melrose Ave.
Remember your macrobiotic friends who eschewed refined sugar, eggs, and dairy, and their noble (but bland) dinner parties? Meet your new BFF: This cafe makes macrobiotic cuisine incredibly tasty fare.
- Berkeley, California: Chez Panisse
- chezpanisse.com
- 1517 Shattuck Ave.
A longtime leader in the movement to showcase organic ingredients, cooked in simple, healthy, and delicious ways, Alice Waterss Chez Panisse offers a daily prix-fixe menu that includes vegetables fresh from the garden, fruit right off the branch, and fish straight from the sea.
- New York City: Blue Hill
- bluehillnyc.com
- 75 Washington Place
The Greenwich Village setting may whisper “speakeasy,” but the menu sings “farm.” Since 2000, this nationally lauded restaurant has been using produce and animals from Stone Barns Center, a four-season farm and educational center 30 miles up the Hudson River.
- Chicago: Green Zebra
- greenzebrachicago.com
- 1460 West Chicago Ave.
Green Zebra makes its vegetarian-oriented menu stand out with chef-owner Shawn McClains creative, flavorful pairings. Roasted Squash Salad With Chestnut, Pear, and Parsley? Yum.
Detroit: Inn Season Cafe
500 E. Fourth St.
248-547-7916
In a city where some of the hottest restaurants are cooking up dishes with rich cream sauces, you can thank your lucky stars for the Inn Season Cafe. Whole-grain burgers and lasagnas with veggies rule the roost.
- Atlanta: Bacchanalia
- starprovisions.com
- 1198 Howell Mill Rd.
Talk about farm fresh: Husband-and-wife team and co-owners Anne Quatrano and Clifford Harrison supply much of the restaurants organic offerings from their own farm.
Next: And Now the Not-So-Healthiest