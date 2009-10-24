Amazing New Ways to Stir-Fry

Calling all crazed women! Here's how to toss together the best darn dinner you've had in years.

Chinese BBQ Pork With Shiitake and Bok Choy

Get over 10% of your daily calcium dose with this saucy, savory dish. Bok choy, a relative of cabbage, provides plenty of vitamin K, and grapefruit adds a burst of tangy flavor (and vitamin C) to the hoisin sauce. Pork tenderloin is a lean meat, and it's savory flavor tastes perfect with the jasmine rice.

