13 Air Fryer Recipes People Are Loving on Pinterest

If you're a healthy foodie, you've probably heard a lot about air-frying. A trendy and surprisingly healthier cooking method, air frying save you calories and fat. (And if you want to save money, check out the Philips HD9220/28 Viva Airfryer, which has been marked down for the Amazon Prime Day sale.)

RELATED: 9 Meal-Prep Ideas for the Week That Are Super Popular on Pinterest

"Air-frying saves calories because rather than submerging foods in oil, the machine produces a crisp, crunchy texture by circulating hot air that contains fine oil droplets," explains Health contributing nutrition editor Cynthia Sass, MPH, RD.

If you’re looking for new ways to use your air fryer, we’ve rounded up a few ideas for whipping up tasty meals and sides in a flash. Here are 13 blogger-inspired recipes we can’t wait to try.

Nando’s Whole Chicken

This little chicken went into the air fryer! Recipe This created this iteration of the popular chain’s famous chicken.

Korean BBQ Satay

No firing up the grill for this one. All you need is your air fryer to make this Korean barbecue recipe from Awe Filled Homemaker.

Turkey Meatballs and Zoodles

This low-carb meal from Dash of Evans is complete with meatballs prepped in your air fryer.

Kale Chips

All hail this air-fried kale chip recipe from Mama Shire!

Flax Seed French Toast

Breakfast is served (and it's delicious!), thanks to this creation from our friends at Cooking Light.

Sweet Potato Chips

Life will inevitably get sweeter with this chip recipe from Awe Filled Homemaker.

French Fries

Save calories and time at the drive thru with this French fries recipes from Pickled Plum.

Falafel Balls

Kick your Mediterranean meals up a notch with this better-for-you version of classic falafel from Glue and Glitter.

Roasted Stuffed Peppers

This recipe from Bariatric Eating is filling and hearty.

Baked Garlic Parsley Potatoes

These potatoes from Courtney’s Sweets are easy to make and loaded with flavor.

Vegan Fried Ravioli

You’d never guess this fried ravioli recipe from Cadry’s Kitchen is also vegan-friendly.

Lemon Garlic Shrimp

Don’t skimp on shrimp and prepare this paleo- and Whole 30-approved recipe from Healthy Delicious.

Blueberry Apple Pie Crumble

Don’t feel blue about making dessert. This recipe from Healthy Slow Cooking will put a tasty vegan treat on the table in no time.

Now that you have 13 fresh ideas, it’s time to bring out your air fryer. In just a few minutes, breakfast, lunch, dinner, or an anytime snack is served.