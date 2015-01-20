A Visual Feast: 10 Classic Artworks Recreated With Healthy Food

You love healthy food. And you probably love art (I mean Vincent van Gogh—what’s not to like?). So really, there’s no better way to spend five minutes of your day than looking at beautiful works of art, from Picasso to Andy Warhol, reimagined with produce and other good-for-you grub.

These edible masterpieces are the work of Russian food photographer Tatiana Shkondina, who used everything from antioxidant-packed blueberries to crunchy Brussels sprouts. Check out the art below—it may just inspire you to cook something healthy tonight (and perhaps even visit your local museum, too).

Vincent van Gogh, "Starry Night"

Vasily Kandinsky, "Several Circles"

Pablo Picasso, "Dove of Peace"

Fun fact: Black spaghetti was used to make the dove.

Andy Warhol, "Dollar Sign"

Piet Mondrian, "Composition with Large Red Plane, Yellow, Black, Gray and Blue"

Katsushika Hokusai, "South Wind, Clear Sky"

Materials: rice, salmon, and green tea.

Vincent van Gogh, "Sunflowers"

Gustav Klimt, "Tree of Life"

René Magritte, "The Son of Man"

All photos: Courtesy of Tatiana Shkondina