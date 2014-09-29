A Pretty-in-Pink Breakfast Recipe That's Healthy, Too

It was the picture that did me in.

When I saw the gorgeous photo on My New Roots, I knew I was going to try the recipe. And then I found out the recipe was for Raspberry Ripple Buckwheat Porridge and that settled it, since I love raspberries, and buckwheat, and breakfast.

Plus, I was beginning a whole-food cleanse, which meant no wheat, dairy, soy, refined sugar, peanuts, etc., so I was looking for interesting, wholesome, satisfying meal ideas.

I ended up tweaking the original recipe somewhat, so here is my version. I found it to be different from a traditional porridge—kind of part porridge, part smoothie bowl. I left out the bee pollen because I didn't have it on hand. Also, for my family, this was 4 to 6 servings, not 3 to 4 as it says in the original (and we're big eaters).

You could top this with cacao nibs, and/or add some unsweetened cocoa powder to the blender with the buckwheat mixture. Or you could top it with coconut or toasted sliced almonds. It would work well with another berry, or a mix of berries, or another fruit, possibly mango.

In other words, this is a fantastic base recipe that you could can change in many ways depending on your preferences.

Without further ado, here's my version of the porridge:

Raspberry Ripple Buckwheat Porridge

Serves: 4 to 6

1 cup buckwheat groats (I got these in my local health food store, in the bulk section)

1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

3 Tbsp. hemp seeds

½ cup milk of your choice or water (I used my homemade cashew milk)

1 frozen banana

Juice of ½ lemon

1 tsp. vanilla extract

Pinch of sea salt

Raspberry Ripple

3 cups raspberries (fresh or frozen, organic if possible)

1 Tbsp. maple syrup

1 Tbsp. lemon juice

1 Tbsp. Philosophie Berry Bliss superfood powder (completely optional, not in the original recipe)

Pinch of sea salt

1. Cover buckwheat with warm water and vinegar. Cover and let stand overnight. The next morning, drain and rinse groats very well.

2. In a blender (preferably high speed), blend raspberries, maple syrup, lemon juice, Berry Bliss powder (if desired), and salt until pureed. Add water 1 Tbsp. at a time to thin if needed. Spoon out 1/4 cup of puree.

3. Without removing the remaining raspberry puree from the blender or cleaning the machine, add the buckwheat groats, hemp seeds, milk, banana, juice of 1/2 lemon, vanilla and salt. Blend on highest setting until smooth. Add more water or salt if needed (I added a little honey, about 1 or 2 Tbsp.).

4. To assemble, spoon some of the buckwheat porridge into a bowl and swirl with about a tablespoon of the raspberry puree per portion. Layer the porridge and raspberry puree, then drag a spoon up the side of the glass, swirling the two shades of pink together. Store leftovers covered in the fridge for up to 3 days.

RELATED: The 20 Best Foods to Eat for Breakfast