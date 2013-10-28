A Light and Healthy Chicken Salad Recipe

This chicken salad is so delicious, you'd never think it was a "light" recipe, but it has fewer calories and less fat than the traditional, mayo-laden kind.

The secret? Swapping non-fat Greek yogurt for the mayonnaise and adding a flavorful, tangy honey mustard. Additionally, diced apples give this chicken salad a sweet flavor boost and sunflower seeds add a little bit of crunch.

Just combine the ingredients in a bowl and mix well. Spread the chicken salad between two slices of whole-grain bread or add a big scoop on top of some mixed greens for a quick and easy meal!

Ingredients:

2 cups chunked chicken breast

1/2 cup diced apple

2 tbsp non-fat Greek yogurt

1 tbsp honey mustard

2-3 tsp sunflower seeds

salt and pepper to taste

Direction: Combine all ingredients in a bowl. Serve immediately.

Read Tina’s daily food and fitness blog, Carrots ‘N’ Cake.