A Gluten-Free Pumpkin Coconut Bread Recipe

It's that time of year again. Bring on the pumpkin recipes!
Fall is my favorite time of year, and I cannot get enough of the sweet, cinnamon-infused, pumpkin-packed baked goods of the season. Pumpkin pie, pumpkin muffins, pumpkin pancakes... oh, I love them all!
I recently hopped on the pumpkin train and created my own gluten-free recipe for pumpkin bread. It combines nutrient-packed pumpkin with satisfying coconut and chewy raisins for a delectable autumn treat. This pumpkin bread is so good, you won't even know it's gluten-free!
Ingredients:
- 2 cups almond flour or meal
- 1/2 cup coconut flour
- 1 15-ounce can of pumpkin
- 1/2 cup honey
- 4 eggs
- 1/2 cup melted coconut oil
- 1 tbsp pumpkin pie spice
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 1/4 tsp sea salt
- 1 cup shredded coconut
- 1/2 cup raisins
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
- Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl and blend well.
- Coat a 9" X 5" loaf pan with non-stick cooking spray and then pour in batter. Spread evenly.
- Bake for 60-65 minutes until loaf is cooked all the way through.
- Allow to cool before serving.
Makes 1 loaf
