A Gluten-Free Pumpkin Coconut Bread Recipe

It's that time of year again. Bring on the pumpkin recipes!

Tina Haupert
September 23, 2013

Fall is my favorite time of year, and I cannot get enough of the sweet, cinnamon-infused, pumpkin-packed baked goods of the season. Pumpkin pie, pumpkin muffins, pumpkin pancakes... oh, I love them all!

I recently hopped on the pumpkin train and created my own gluten-free recipe for pumpkin bread. It combines nutrient-packed pumpkin with satisfying coconut and chewy raisins for a delectable autumn treat. This pumpkin bread is so good, you won't even know it's gluten-free!

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups almond flour or meal

  • 1/2 cup coconut flour

  • 1 15-ounce can of pumpkin

  • 1/2 cup honey

  • 4 eggs

  • 1/2 cup melted coconut oil

  • 1 tbsp pumpkin pie spice

  • 1 tsp baking powder

  • 1/4 tsp sea salt

  • 1 cup shredded coconut

  • 1/2 cup raisins

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

  2. Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl and blend well.

  3. Coat a 9" X 5" loaf pan with non-stick cooking spray and then pour in batter. Spread evenly.

  4. Bake for 60-65 minutes until loaf is cooked all the way through.

  5. Allow to cool before serving.

Makes 1 loaf

