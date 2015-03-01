9 Scrumptious Stir-Fry Recipes

Try these nine unique stir-fry recipes that will satisfy your take-out cravings.

Supper from a skillet

A love letter to stir-fry fanatics everywhere: Here are 4 of our fave stir-fry recipes. Enjoy!

Asian Barbecued Pork With Broccoli

This heartier stir-fry combines unique condiments (ketchup and soy sauce) to create a zesty dinner. Though the recipe calls for broccoli, add red bell peppers and chopped carrots to get a boost of vitamin C.

Ingredients: Ketchup, sake, low-sodium soy sauce, garlic, pork tenderloin, chicken broth, oyster sauce, cornstarch, sugar, dark sesame oil, vegetable oil, green onions, ginger, hoisin sauce, broccoli, basmati rice

Calories: 460

Try this recipe: Asian Barbecued Pork With Broccoli

Miso-Marinated Tofu and Eggplant Over Soba Noodles

Low-cal and packed with traditional Japanese flavors, this recipe is great for vegetarians and meat-eaters alike. Plus it packs in 6 grams of heart-healthy fiber.

Ingredients: Extra-firm tofu, eggplant, miso paste, garlic, peanut oil, lime juice, Napa cabbage, soba noodles, dark sesame oil, scallions

Calories: 202

Try this recipe: Miso-Marinated Tofu and Eggplant Over Soba Noodles

Libido-Boosting Stir-Fry

Fresh ginger is said to boost your libido–so get cookin' and get busy!

Mediterranean Turkey With Swiss Chard Over Polenta

This Mediterranean take on stir-fry combines a nutty flavor from the peanut oil, a dash of tanginess from the lemon, and rich flavor from the pine nuts. The result is a delicious, protein-packed dish.

Ingredients: Peanut oil, polenta, turkey cutlets, lemon juice, chicken broth, garlic, currants, Swiss chard, onion, pine nuts

Calories: 245

Try this recipe: Mediterranean Turkey With Swiss Chard Over Polenta

Garlic Turkey-Broccoli Stir-Fry

Sesame oil adds a rich, savory flavor to this quick-cooking dish. And it packs in 12 grams of iron, which keeps your immune system in tip-top shape.

Ingredients: Sesame oil, turkey tenderloin, chicken broth, garlic, cornstarch, crushed red pepper, red bell pepper, broccoli, water chestnuts, soy sauce

Calories: 262

Try this recipe: Garlic Turkey-Broccoli Stir-Fry

Cajun Sausage, Peppers, and Onions Over Brown Rice

Stir-fry gets a touch of Creole flavor with this New Orleans–style recipe. Chicken sausage and Cajun seasoning add a zesty taste to the traditional mix of shrimp, veggies, and rice.

Ingredients: Peanut oil, onion, orange bell peppers, zucchini, Cajun seasoning, chicken broth, andouille-style chicken sausage, shrimp, brown rice, parsley

Calories: 369

Try this recipe: Cajun Sausage, Peppers, and Onions Over Brown Rice

Chicken With Peppers, Broccolini, and Basil

This stir-fry packs in a ton of vital nutrients—vitamin C, iron, fiber—to create a crunchy, creative dish for less than 450 calories. The addition of red wine vinegar and basil provides savory flavors not found in traditional Asian recipes.

Ingredients: Broccolini, whole-wheat couscous, peanut oil, red bell peppers, large onion, garlic, chicken breasts, red wine vinegar, basil, sliced almonds

Calories: 449

Try this recipe: Chicken With Peppers, Broccolini, and Basil

Chinese BBQ Pork With Shiitake and Bok Choy

The combination of flavors—umami from shiitake mushrooms, bitterness from the bok choy, and tartness from the grapefruit—in this dish is fantastic! And the sprinkle of peanuts adds a crunchy, salty finish to this calorie-conscious meal.

Ingredients: Shiitake mushrooms, pork tenderloin, hoisin sauce, ginger, bok choy, grapefruit, jasmine rice, roasted peanuts, chives, peanut oil

Calories: 371

Try this recipe: Chinese BBQ Pork With Shiitake and Bok Choy

