9 Scrumptious Stir-Fry Recipes

This heartier stir-fry combines unique condiments (ketchup and soy sauce) to create a zesty dinner. Though the recipe calls for broccoli, add red bell peppers and chopped carrots to get a boost of vitamin C.

Ingredients: Ketchup, sake, low-sodium soy sauce, garlic, pork tenderloin, chicken broth, oyster sauce, cornstarch, sugar, dark sesame oil, vegetable oil, green onions, ginger, hoisin sauce, broccoli, basmati rice

Calories: 460

Try this recipe: Asian Barbecued Pork With Broccoli