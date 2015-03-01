9 Scrumptious Stir-Fry Recipes
Try these nine unique stir-fry recipes that will satisfy your take-out cravings.
Supper from a skillet
A love letter to stir-fry fanatics everywhere: Here are 4 of our fave stir-fry recipes. Enjoy!
Asian Barbecued Pork With Broccoli
This heartier stir-fry combines unique condiments (ketchup and soy sauce) to create a zesty dinner. Though the recipe calls for broccoli, add red bell peppers and chopped carrots to get a boost of vitamin C.
Ingredients: Ketchup, sake, low-sodium soy sauce, garlic, pork tenderloin, chicken broth, oyster sauce, cornstarch, sugar, dark sesame oil, vegetable oil, green onions, ginger, hoisin sauce, broccoli, basmati rice
Calories: 460
Try this recipe: Asian Barbecued Pork With Broccoli
Miso-Marinated Tofu and Eggplant Over Soba Noodles
Low-cal and packed with traditional Japanese flavors, this recipe is great for vegetarians and meat-eaters alike. Plus it packs in 6 grams of heart-healthy fiber.
Ingredients: Extra-firm tofu, eggplant, miso paste, garlic, peanut oil, lime juice, Napa cabbage, soba noodles, dark sesame oil, scallions
Calories: 202
Try this recipe: Miso-Marinated Tofu and Eggplant Over Soba Noodles
Libido-Boosting Stir-Fry
Fresh ginger is said to boost your libido–so get cookin' and get busy!
Mediterranean Turkey With Swiss Chard Over Polenta
This Mediterranean take on stir-fry combines a nutty flavor from the peanut oil, a dash of tanginess from the lemon, and rich flavor from the pine nuts. The result is a delicious, protein-packed dish.
Ingredients: Peanut oil, polenta, turkey cutlets, lemon juice, chicken broth, garlic, currants, Swiss chard, onion, pine nuts
Calories: 245
Try this recipe: Mediterranean Turkey With Swiss Chard Over Polenta
Garlic Turkey-Broccoli Stir-Fry
Sesame oil adds a rich, savory flavor to this quick-cooking dish. And it packs in 12 grams of iron, which keeps your immune system in tip-top shape.
Ingredients: Sesame oil, turkey tenderloin, chicken broth, garlic, cornstarch, crushed red pepper, red bell pepper, broccoli, water chestnuts, soy sauce
Calories: 262
Try this recipe: Garlic Turkey-Broccoli Stir-Fry
Cajun Sausage, Peppers, and Onions Over Brown Rice
Stir-fry gets a touch of Creole flavor with this New Orleans–style recipe. Chicken sausage and Cajun seasoning add a zesty taste to the traditional mix of shrimp, veggies, and rice.
Ingredients: Peanut oil, onion, orange bell peppers, zucchini, Cajun seasoning, chicken broth, andouille-style chicken sausage, shrimp, brown rice, parsley
Calories: 369
Try this recipe: Cajun Sausage, Peppers, and Onions Over Brown Rice
Chicken With Peppers, Broccolini, and Basil
This stir-fry packs in a ton of vital nutrients—vitamin C, iron, fiber—to create a crunchy, creative dish for less than 450 calories. The addition of red wine vinegar and basil provides savory flavors not found in traditional Asian recipes.
Ingredients: Broccolini, whole-wheat couscous, peanut oil, red bell peppers, large onion, garlic, chicken breasts, red wine vinegar, basil, sliced almonds
Calories: 449
Try this recipe: Chicken With Peppers, Broccolini, and Basil
Chinese BBQ Pork With Shiitake and Bok Choy
The combination of flavors—umami from shiitake mushrooms, bitterness from the bok choy, and tartness from the grapefruit—in this dish is fantastic! And the sprinkle of peanuts adds a crunchy, salty finish to this calorie-conscious meal.
Ingredients: Shiitake mushrooms, pork tenderloin, hoisin sauce, ginger, bok choy, grapefruit, jasmine rice, roasted peanuts, chives, peanut oil
Calories: 371
Try this recipe: Chinese BBQ Pork With Shiitake and Bok Choy