In addition to belly-filling fiber, beans are loaded with protein, another nutrient that curbs cravings. "Because the protein and fiber in beans delay stomach emptying, you feel fuller longer and have a delayed return of hunger," Sass says. While many people turn to meat for their protein fix, most don't realize that beans are stocked with the nutrient too. A half cup of cooked black beans for example contains nearly 8 grams of protein. Even better, the low-fat nature of beans makes it easier for you to lose weight. A lot of that has to do with how beans get processed in your system. "In the GI tract, fiber fills you up, but it doesn't get digested and absorbed into the blood stream where it either has to be burned or stored," Sass says. More reason to make beans your superfood for weight loss.