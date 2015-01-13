9 Low-Fat Foods You Shouldn't Eat

You should eat salad, but noshing on a fat-free salad coated with fat-free dressing will leave you super hungry in an hour. Food manufacturers add sugar or artificial sweetener to fat-free salad dressings to make them taste good, which can lead to blood sugar spikes that drive appetite. Another bonus of fat: it helps your body absorb beta-carotene and lycopene (both powerful antioxidants found in tomatoes, carrots, and red peppers). Toby Amidor, RD, nutrition expert and author of The Greek Yogurt Kitchen also points out that bottled dressings contain a laundry list of additives and preservatives.



The slimmer option: Your salad should have some fat in it, be it from full-fat salad dressing (Amidor suggests making your own dressing at home with balsamic vinegar and oil), nuts, or seeds. Or you could slice some avocado on top of your greens: one study suggests avocados are especially good for helping your body absorb the nutrients from your salad.