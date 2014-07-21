9 Healthier Versions of Your Favorite Junk Foods

Make these recipes when a craving strikes.
While we'd all like to think that we eat healthy, there's no denying that Americans have a serious weakness for junk food.
Fast food made up 11% of adults' daily calories between 2007 and 2010, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Let's not forget all that pesky sugar, either. The CDC also found that 13% of our calories came from added sugar between 2005 and 2010—cutting it pretty darn close to the 15% limit set by the 2010 USDA Dietary Guidelines. (The American Heart Association goes further: they recommend limiting added sugar to less than 100 calories daily for women.)
Whether it's greasy fries, salty chips, or sugary cupcakes, almost everyone craves some kind of unhealthy food. Since today is National Junk Food Day, you might think you have free rein to eat any sweet or fried treat in sight. But before you go stuffing your face, know that you can enjoy delicious, healthier versions of your favorite junk foods, with more nutrients to boot.
Here are a few healthier recipes to make when a craving strikes:
Zucchini Oven Chips
Calories per 3/4 cup serving: 61
Try this recipe: Zucchini Oven Chips
Watch the video: Zucchini Oven Chips
Cherry-Almond Chocolate-Chunk Cookies
Calories per cookie: 94
Try this recipe: Cherry-Almond Chocolate-Chunk Cookies
Spicy Sweet Potato Oven Fries
Calories in 8 wedges: 240
Try this recipe: Spicy Sweet Potato Oven Fries
Coconut Chiffon Cupcakes With Marshmallow Frosting
Calories per cupcake: 191
Try this recipe: Coconut Chiffon Cupcakes With Marshmallow Frosting
Tomato and Mozzarella Pizza
Calories in two slices: 334
Try this recipe: Tomato and Mozzarella Pizza
Triple Chocolate Surprise Brownies
Calories per brownie: 153
Try this recipe: Triple Chocolate Surprise Brownies
Broiled Salmon Burgers
Calories per burger: 411
Try this recipe: Broiled Salmon Burgers
Adobo-Lime Chicken Tacos
Calories in two tacos: 248
Try this recipe: Adobo-Lime Chicken Tacos
Mini Donuts With Maple Glaze
Calories in three doughnuts: 279
Try this recipe: Mini Donuts
Watch the video: Mini Donuts