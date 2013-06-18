8 Refreshing Chilled Soups for Summer
Summer's coolest meal
A steaming bowl of soup can be a big turn-off when the temperature starts to climb, but chilled soups are a different story altogether. Cool, refreshing, colorful, and loaded with seasonal fruits and veggies, they're a perfect way to beat the heat.
These eight quick and easy recipes turn in-season produce like blueberries and green tomatoes into a refreshing light lunch or snack.
Ginger and Carrot Soup
Make it ahead!
You can prep this soup several days in advance, but don't stir in the yogurt until a few hours before serving.
Ingredients: Carrots, onion, lime, ginger, garlic, yogurt, vegetable broth, olive oil, salt, pepper
Calories: 114
Curried Zucchini Soup
Be colorful.
Like variety? Sub in yellow squash for some or all of the zucchini.
Ingredients: Zucchini, onion, garlic, curry powder, sour cream, cilantro, olive oil, salt, pepper
Calories: 165
Green Tomato Gazpacho
Ingredients:
Green tomatoes, cucumbers, thyme, Tabasco, bread crumbs, garlic, croutons, red wine vinegar, olive oil, salt, pepper
Calories: 228
Blueberry And Yogurt Soup With Lime Swirl
Ingredients:
Blueberries, Greek yogurt, honey, cinnamon, lime, sugar
Calories: 301
Cantaloupe Soup With Mint
Go green.
Swap an equal amount of honeydew for the cantaloupe, or combine them.
Ingredients: Cantaloupe, honey, orange juice, mint
Calories: 147
Spinach and Avocado Soup
Please a crowd.
Company coming? To make this soup special, garnish with a bit of cooked crabmeat along with the lemon.
Ingredients: Spinach, avocado, flour, milk, chicken broth, Tabasco, lemon, onion, olive oil, salt, pepper
Calories: 243
Chilled Summer Borscht
Ingredients:
Red onion, beets, dill, yogurt, chicken broth, red wine vinegar, olive oil, salt, pepper
Calories: 199
Buttermilk-Corn Soup With Shrimp
Spice it up.
Add a handful of your favorite chopped fresh herbs just before serving, if desired. Try basil, cilantro or parsley.
Ingredients: Shrimp, onion, garlic, chili powder, corn, buttermilk, olive oil, salt, pepper
Calories: 320