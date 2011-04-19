8 Movie Munchies Under 80 Calories
Found: Guilt-free movie munchies
62 Calories
1 cup movie popcorn
Chewwy swimmers
64 Calories
3 Swedish Fish
Candy-coated goodness
77 Calories
16 M&M’s
A cult classic
0 Calories
12-ounce Diet Coke
Salty and sweet
68 Calories
4 Flipz Milk Chocolate Covered Pretzels
Chilly treats
68 Calories
31 Sno-Caps
Tempting and tasty
76 Calories
18 Good & Plentys
Licorice ropes
67 Calories
2 Twizzlers twists