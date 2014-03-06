8 Delicious Brussels Sprouts Recipes

Brussels sprouts often get a bad rap and you may assume you won't like them, but these tiny, green cabbages have so much flavor and good-for-you nutrients, they deserve a spot at the dinner table. Still need convincing? These 8 easy, delicious Brussels sprouts recipes for sides and main dishes will definitely change your mind.

Lightened-Up Brussels Sprout Mac & Cheese

Love mac & cheese? Who doesn't! But you probably don’t love how it’s loaded with calories and fat and usually falling short on nutrients. This version is made with Brussels sprouts, spinach, Greek yogurt, reduced-fat cheddar, garlic, almond milk, and almond flour. How's that for an all-star cast? You will feel great about eating this mac & cheese.

Brussels Sprout Pesto

Here's a unique twist to your usual homemade pesto: try Brussels sprouts. Stir this pesto recipe into whole-wheat pasta, mix into scrambled eggs, or use it as a spread on a sandwich. This Brussels Sprout Pesto is so versatile, you'll want to use it with everything!

Photo: Multicultural Kitchen

Sautéed Brussels Sprouts with Pancetta

Brussels sprouts are so incredibly delicious when shredded and sautéed with garlic and pancetta. If you think you don't like Brussels sprouts, I challenge you to try these—I have a feeling you'll love them.

Photo: Gina Homolka

Roasted Rosemary Brussels and Rutabaga

So simple yet so delicious, this recipe combines Brussels sprouts, rutabaga, and rosemary for a flavor you won't forget. Serve it as a side dish or savory snack when you're craving something salty.

Photo: Juli Bauer

Brussels Sprout Nachos

Want to serve some lighter fare for your next get-together? Look no further! Try this healthy appetizer that sneaks Brussels sprouts into nachos. It's a nutritious and delicious party snack that's guaranteed to please any crowd!

Photo: Simple Bites

Brussels Sprout and Chorizo Beer Hash

This dish brings together salty, spicy chorizo, caramelized Brussels sprouts, potato hash, a full-bodied lager, and eggs sunny-side up. How could you not love this meal? Warning: You may want to eat it for breakfast AND dinner.

Photo: Katie Platzbecker

Roasted Brussels Sprouts Chips

These crispy veggie chips made from roasted Brussels sprouts can be prepared in less than 10 minutes. In no time, you'll be munching on a vitamin-rich, low-calorie snack that you'll want to grab by the handful!

Photo: PopSugar

Cheesy Garlic & Herb Brussels Sprouts with Sausage

Made with just three ingredients, this recipe might just become one of your go-to meals. It's made with nutritious Brussels sprouts, low-calorie cheese, and protein-packed chicken sausage, so it's a healthy, nutritious, and satisfying meal that comes together in no time at all!

Photo: Tina Haupert

Read Tina’s daily food and fitness blog, Carrots ‘N’ Cake.