7 Patriotic Fourth of July Dessert Ideas

The Fourth of July means food, fireworks, friends, family—and fun, themed desserts. Here are 7 patriotic ideas from Instagram.

MaryAnn Barone
July 02, 2014

The Fourth of July means food, fireworks, friends, family—and fun, themed desserts. If you're not sure what to make for a sweet treat this Friday, we've got you covered. From fruity pops to striped smoothies, we scoured Instagram for the most delicious desserts that will be please everyone at the party.

Red, White, and Blueberry Popsicles

If you've been looking for a healthy popsicle recipe, look no further than this striped blueberry and strawberry version from @tessa_stylesweetca. Get the recipe.
[embed]

Let the popsicle madness continue! Make these Red, White, and Blueberry Pops for the 4th :)

A photo posted by Tessa Huff (@stylesweetca) on

[/embed]

 

Fruit Flag

As @healthymama734 did here, fruit flags are cute and super easy to make for a 4th of July party. Skewer blueberries, sliced strawberries, and sliced bananas into a flag design and serve!
[embed]

[/embed]

 

Strawberry Snacks

For a fruit-filled snack, we love @mcmanicka's mini strawberry cups that you can pull together in no time. Just hull strawberries, fill with whipped cream, and top each with a blueberry and flag toothpick.
[embed]

[/embed]

 

Fourth of July Vodka Milkshakes

For a boozy treat, try these decadent milkshake "shots" from @tipsybartender. Get the recipe.

[embed]

▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃ 4TH OF JULY CAKE VODKA MILKSHAKES 3 oz. (90ml) Cake Vodka 3 Cups Vanilla Ice Cream Red Food Coloring Blue Food Coloring Whipped Cream Red, White and Blue Sprinkles 1. Blend 1 oz. (30ml) Cake Vodka, 1 Cup Vanilla Ice Cream and Blue Food Coloring. Continue adding blue food coloring to the mix until you have the desired shade of blue. Pour into shot glasses and place in freezer until mixture hardens. 2. Blend 1 oz. (30ml) Cake Vodka and 1 Cup Vanilla Ice Cream. Layer on top of blue ice cream and place in freezer until mixture hardens. 3. Blend 1 oz. (30ml) Cake Vodka, 1 Cup Vanilla Ice Cream and Red Food Coloring. Continue adding red food coloring to the mix until you have the desired shade of red. Layer on top of white ice cream and place in freezer until mixture hardens. 4. Top with whipped cream and sprinkles. *To prevent the layers from getting mixed and distorting the colors make sure the previous layer is firm before you add a new layer. Enjoy! #drinkporn #cocktail #foodporn #food #liquor #alcohol #booze #cocktails #bar #mixology #independenceday #vodka #4thofjuly #icecream #vanillaicecream INSTAGRAM PHOTO CREDIT: @tipsybartender TAG ALL YOUR FAVORITE INSTAGRAM DRINK PHOTOS AND VIDEOS WITH: #TIPSYBARTENDER We'll repost the best ones. The person with the most likes wins a free Tipsy Bartender hoodie and the Tipsy Bartender book. (The pic must belong to you. Also remember to include the recipe) We choose a new winner each month! ▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃▃

A photo posted by TIPSY BARTENDER (@tipsybartender) on

[/embed]

 

Red, White, and Blue Cobbler

Cobbler is a tried and true summer treat, and this berry version from @entertainingiseasy is perfect when topped with low-fat ice cream at a barbecue. Get the recipe.

[embed]

[/embed]

 

Jell-O Cups

Take your usual Jell-O offering up a notch with these patriotic (and pretty!) party-ready cups from @cateringbyheather. It doesn't get much easier than this: Make blue Jell-O and top with whipped topping and strawberries for a quick dessert.
[embed]

[/embed]

 

Freedom Smoothie

Start your day off with a sweet layered smoothie, like this one from @buyconscious made with strawberries, cherries, blueberries, banana, and agave. Get the recipe.
[embed]

[/embed]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up