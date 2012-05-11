7 Low-Fat Pork Meals
Home
Food
7 Low-Fat Pork Meals
Health.com
May 11, 2012
1 of 7
The other white meat
Pork is lean, rich in protein, and packed with more savory flavor than your typical chicken breast. Enjoy these seven healthy and delicious dinners that will have you saying, "Pork, please."
Horseradish-Crusted Pork Tenderloin
Japanese breadcrumbs, scallions, and horseradish give a kick to this simple pork-and-veggie dish.
Ingredients:
Brussels sprouts, cumin seeds, olive oil, sweet potatoes, pork tenderloins, reduced-fat mayo, panko (Japanese breadcrumbs), scallions, horseradish, lime juice
Calories:
309
Try this recipe:
Horseradish-Crusted Pork Tenderloin
2 of 7
Pork and Black-Bean Tacos
Use leftover pork tenderloin to make these filling and flavor-packed tacos. The sweet potatoes add a boost of fiber you don't find in most tacos.
Ingredients:
Pork tenderloin, black beans, olive oil, Brussels sprouts, garlic, cider vinegar, sweet potatoes, chipotle chiles, taco shells, red onion, sour cream, lime
Calories:
363
Try this recipe:
Pork and Black-Bean Tacos
3 of 7
Pork and Kimchi Dumplings
This light recipe combines the savory taste of iron-rich mushrooms and pork for a sweet-and-sour appetizer.
Ingredients:
Shiitake mushrooms, Shang kimchi, green onions, cornstarch, ginger, sweet rice wine, soy sauce, dry mustard, dark sesame oil, pork, gyoza skins
Calories:
131
Try this recipe:
Pork and Kimchi Dumplings
4 of 7
Caramelized Pork Loin With Apples
The tartness of Granny Smith apples is the perfect contrast to this spicy pork. And you can get all the flavor for only 7 grams of fat.
Ingredients:
Brown sugar, cumin, ground red pepper, garlic, pork loin, onions, balsamic vinegar, butter, Granny Smith apples, Rome apples
Calories:
199
Try this recipe:
Caramelized Pork Loin With Apples
5 of 7
Fig and Chile-Glazed Pork Tenderloins
Fig preserves add a rich but low-cal sweetness to the mild pork. Serve with basmati rice or black beans to soften the spiciness of the pork and bump up the fiber content.
Ingredients:
Fig preserves, rice vinegar, chile paste with garlic, soy sauce, pork tenderloins, chives, salt and pepper
Calories:
193
Try this recipe:
Fig and Chile-Glazed Pork Tenderloins
6 of 7
Hot-and-Sour Soup
In this traditional Chinese dish, meat is used as more of a condiment to add a rich flavor. As a bonus, this soup has less than half the sodium of canned versions.
Ingredients:
Chinese mushrooms, tree ears, chicken broth, rice wine vinegar, lean pork, tofu, bamboo shoots, cornstarch, an egg, sesame oil, sugar, white pepper, scallions
Calories:
167
Try this recipe:
Hot-and-Sour Soup
7 of 7
Ravioli With Pork, Fennel, and Shiitake Sauce
Add a little nutritional bulk to packaged ravioli by adding a mix of mushrooms, tomatoes, and pork. The result is a savory dish that will satisfy your comfort food cravings.
Ingredients:
Olive oil, onion, fennel bulb, shiitake mushroom caps, garlic, pork tenderloin, dry white wine, crushed tomatoes, chicken broth, rosemary, oregano, fresh cheese ravioli, Parmesan cheese
Calories:
436
Try this recipe:
Ravioli With Pork, Fennel, and Shiitake Sauce
